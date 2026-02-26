GoldHaven Announces Appointment of Raymond Wladichuk as Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Raymond Wladichuk as a Technical Advisor to the Company, joining GoldHaven’s BC geological team with a primary focus on advancing the Magno Project.

Mr. Wladichuk brings over 15 years of experience in the natural resource industry, having held numerous technical, managerial, executive, and officer roles with both private and public companies. He has a strong background in mineral exploration, engineering, and construction, and as a consultant has contributed to several of Canada’s largest natural resource engineering and construction projects.

Throughout his career, Mr. Wladichuk has conducted mineral exploration and development programs across Canada on a variety of commodities, while also developing extensive base metals, precious metals, and industrial mineral experience. He is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) registered in multiple Canadian provinces and holds a Bachelor of Science in Earth Sciences and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

In his role with GoldHaven, Mr. Wladichuk will support the advancement of the Magno Project, including drill permitting initiatives and the strategic design and execution of the Company’s 2026 work program.

“We are very pleased to add Raymond to our geological team at a pivotal time for the Company,” stated Rob Birmingham, President & CEO of GoldHaven. “His experience in exploration, engineering, and project execution will be instrumental as we advance the Magno Project, including drill permitting and the strategic planning of our 2026 exploration program. Strengthening our technical team ensures we are well-positioned to efficiently move Magno forward.”

Mr. Wladichuk attended Simon Fraser University on an athletic scholarship and subsequently played two seasons of professional football with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.





Figure 1: Magno map location with proximity to nearby companies

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

