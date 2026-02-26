Blue Gold Announces $10 Million Strategic PIPE Investment from Hudson Dunes at $4.00 Per Share

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (“Blue Gold” or the “Company”), a next-generation gold development and technology company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for a $10 million private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) with Hudson Dunes FZCO (“Hudson Dunes”), a global commodity trading enterprise headquartered in Dubai, UAE.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hudson Dunes will purchase 2,500,000 ordinary shares of Blue Gold at a price of $4.00 per share. The investment represents a strategic expansion of the relationship between the two companies and further aligns Hudson Dunes as both a capital partner and a commercial counterparty across Blue Gold’s gold trading and tokenisation platform.

The PIPE investment follows the previously announced partnership between Blue Gold and Hudson Dunes, which includes (i) a gold supply agreement providing for up to 1 million ounces of physical gold to support tokenisation activities, and (ii) a $15 million proprietary gold trading facility to enable Blue Gold to undertake recurring gold trades in partnership with Hudson Dunes.

“This $10 million equity investment meaningfully strengthens our balance sheet while further aligning our interests with Hudson Dunes as we scale both our proprietary gold trading activities and our Standard Gold Coin platform,” said Andrew Cavaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Gold. “This investment reflects Hudson Dunes’ conviction in our long-term strategy to build a vertically integrated mine-to-market gold business. As we move into our first full year of revenue generation, having a strategic commodity trading partner also participate as an equity investor reinforces the commercial foundation of our model.”

The net proceeds from the PIPE are expected to be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and to repay certain debt obligations.

The offering is expected to close on or about March 9, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The securities issued in the PIPE have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and were offered in a private placement pursuant to an exemption from registration.

About Hudson Dunes

Hudson Dunes, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, is a global commodity trading enterprise specializing in ferrous and non-ferrous metals, oil and gas products, and recycled materials. Its international operations span Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas, leveraging Dubai’s status as a strategic hub for energy and metals trading.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company’s mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited’s shell company report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit https://bluegoldmine.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption.

For Further Information Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

BGL@redchip.com

