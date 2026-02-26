NYSE: DOOR INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) Investors of an April 7, 2026 Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) (“Masonite” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who sold Masonite common stock during the period from June 5, 2023 through February 8, 2024 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who sold Masonite securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 7, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Masonite, based in Tampa, Florida, is a manufacturer of residential and commercial door systems serving new construction and renovation markets worldwide.

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants authorized Masonite to repurchase its common stock while aware that Owens Corning had submitted multiple formal acquisition proposals to acquire Masonite at prices substantially above Masonite’s publicly traded share price.

As the suit alleges, when the existence of these acquisition offers was revealed in connection with Owens Corning’s acquisition of Masonite, investors who sold shares during the Class Period allegedly suffered damages as a result of defendants’ misleading omissions.

If you are a Masonite investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com