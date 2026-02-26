PumpMarket Brings Prediction Markets to Pump.Fun Public Hackathon

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pump.fun’s $3 million Build in Public Hackathon continues to attract projects positioning themselves as foundational layers inside one of crypto’s fastest-moving ecosystems. Launched via the Pump Fund in January, the initiative backs founders who launch on Pump.fun, build in public, and demonstrate visible momentum; market traction provides the initial signal, and Pump Fund makes the final investment decisions.

Two recipients have already been announced: zauth (announced February 14, 2026) and Opal ( @opalbotgg ) as the second $250,000 selection, with additional picks ongoing. While many entrants remain at the idea or prototype stage, PumpMarket is already live on mainnet. In the first 48 hours since mainnet launch, with 63 markets resolved, 66 SOL in total volume and 150+ predictions made and settled.

A Dedicated Prediction Market for Crypto-Native Outcomes

General-purpose prediction markets have expanded rapidly across macroeconomic and political topics. However, they were not built for crypto-native micro-events, especially the rapid, high-frequency lifecycle of Pump.fun token launches.

PumpMarket addresses this gap by focusing on crypto-native outcomes that general-purpose prediction markets don’t cover. The platform launched with Graduation Markets (live on mainnet), where anyone can create a market on any new Pump.fun token and predict whether it will graduate from the bonding curve within a 1 hour window with settlement anchored to objective on-chain state changes.

Users participate by staking SOL on whether newly launched tokens will graduate within defined one-hour windows. The system operates through a parimutuel pool model, in which all stakes are pooled and distributed proportionally among correct participants once the market resolves.

By concentrating liquidity around a single, high-frequency event category, PumpMarket formalizes behavior traders already track rather than introducing entirely new mechanics.

Addressing the Execution Gap in Pump.fun

Pump.fun processes more than 20,000 token launches daily, yet graduation rates typically hover between one and two percent. Slippage, timing mismatches, and rapid liquidity shifts frequently undermine otherwise correct directional views. While many traders believe they can identify strong projects early, execution remains unforgiving.

This sentiment is shared by PumpMarket CEO who noted “Pump.fun traders are right more often than people think.” “They lose money because execution is unforgiving, not because they can’t read the market.” PumpMarket gives them a way to back their conviction without touching the token.”

By separating outcome conviction from spot trading mechanics, PumpMarket introduces a structured participation model that reduces exposure to volatility between entry and resolution. Furthermore, the platform enables two-sided expression, allowing participation in both graduation and non-graduation outcomes. Rather than fragmenting liquidity across thousands of unrelated topics, PumpMarket concentrates exclusively on Pump.fun’s ecosystem, aiming to create depth within a single, high-frequency event class.

Mainnet & Devnet Validation Signals Product-Market Fit

Prior to the hackathon, PumpMarket validated its infrastructure on devnet by resolving hundreds of markets against live on-chain Pump.fun data, proving the system could settle outcomes transparently and at scale. Since launching on mainnet, that validation has converted into real usage: users are actively creating and trading markets with real SOL, confirming demand for crypto-native outcomes in production, not just in testing.

The devnet phase also served as a stress test for the platform’s resolution infrastructure. Outcomes were verified in real time through integrations with leading Infrastructure providers like Bitquery, Helius, and Birdeye, ensuring that each market closed transparently and without discretionary intervention.

Beyond on-chain usage, the project received recognition within the Solana ecosystem, including acknowledgment from Solana co-founder Toly. Media coverage during the devnet stage from outlets such as TheNewsCrypto, Metaverse Post, OpenPR, Crypto News Flash, and BlockchainWire further signaled early ecosystem awareness prior to mainnet deployment.

PumpMarket Provides A Unique Solution

The Build in Public Hackathon was structured around four core themes: product maturity, demonstrable product-market fit, transparent development, and organic traction.

PumpMarket aligns with each.

First, the product is live . mainnet markets have been created, participated in, and resolved on-chain. The system operates using deployed smart contracts rather than conceptual wireframes. This positions the platform within a product-ready track rather than an early MVP hypothesis.

Second, traction has emerged without reliance on artificial incentive programs. Participation has centered on real graduation events inside Pump.fun’s ecosystem, suggesting engagement driven by user interest rather than short-term reward mechanics.

Third, the team has developed openly, sharing progress publicly in line with the hackathon’s “build in public” framework. Transparent iteration, live testing, and ecosystem engagement reinforce the competition’s underlying philosophy.

Finally, the platform addresses a measurable structural gap. Pump.fun processes tens of thousands of launches daily, yet graduation remains a low-frequency event with high trader attention. By formalizing that event into a structured outcome market, PumpMarket directly responds to an observable inefficiency within the ecosystem.

Commenting on this, PumpMarket co-founder added that “The Build in Public Hackathon is about proving product-market fit in the open. He further emphasises that traction, not narrative, should define credibility." “If you’re building infrastructure, it has to work before it wins attention. That’s what we focused on.”

Prediction markets are explicitly included among the hackathon’s accepted categories. PumpMarket’s focused implementation, live infrastructure, and measurable engagement place it squarely within scope. The hackathon rewards product maturity, transparent development, and organic traction.PumpMarket’s live infrastructure places it squarely within those parameters.

Building a Broader Prediction Layer

Unlike broad prediction platforms that distribute liquidity across macroeconomic events and unrelated categories, PumpMarket is purpose-built for Pump.fun’s ecosystem. Its initial focus on token graduations reflects a deliberate strategy rather than a narrow constraint.

Graduation is a binary, objectively verifiable on-chain milestone. It requires no discretionary interpretation and can be resolved transparently through real-time data. That structural clarity makes it particularly suited for outcome-based markets. By concentrating liquidity around a single high-frequency event class, PumpMarket prioritizes depth over fragmentation.

In doing so, the platform transforms Pump.fun’s own ecosystem data into a structured prediction layer native to the environment it serves. This idea is also shared by PumpMarket co-founder, who noted, “Graduation markets are our starting point, not our ceiling. We’re building the prediction layer for every verifiable on-chain outcome that matters. Pump.fun is where we start. The whole crypto ecosystem is where we’re going.”

More Development in the Pipeline

PumpMarket is now live on Solana mainnet and already generating revenue, with active markets being created and resolved in production. Building on this foundation, the platform will broaden beyond graduation outcomes into additional crypto-native categories, including structured markets around token price declines (downside markets), market capitalization milestones, trading volume thresholds, and exchange listing outcomes. Each category remains anchored in objectively verifiable on-chain or ecosystem events to enable transparent, rules-based settlement.

Over time, the same infrastructure is intended to extend beyond Pump.fun to additional launchpads and emerging crypto ecosystems. The longer-term objective is to establish a prediction layer that supports structured participation across a wide range of verifiable crypto-native events.

By starting with a concentrated use case and expanding methodically outward, PumpMarket positions itself not merely as a Pump.fun feature, but as an infrastructure layer designed to evolve alongside the broader crypto market.

