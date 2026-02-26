Motorsports Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Market to Surpass $10 Billion by 2030 - Engineering Services Gain as Motorsport OEMs Strengthen R&D Spending

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorsports - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Motorsports was valued at US$6.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$10.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Motorsports, encompassing a wide range of competitive automotive racing events, is a thrilling and highly popular global phenomenon. The most prominent motorsports include Formula 1, NASCAR, MotoGP, and rally racing, each with its distinct set of rules, vehicles, and fan base.



Technological advancements play a crucial role in the evolution and excitement of motorsports. Innovations in vehicle design, aerodynamics, and materials have led to faster, safer, and more efficient racing machines. The integration of advanced telemetry systems allows teams to collect and analyze real-time data on vehicle performance, helping to fine-tune setups and strategies during races.

Electric and hybrid technologies are also making their mark, with series like Formula E promoting sustainable racing by using fully electric vehicles. These advancements not only enhance the competitiveness of the sport but also drive the development of technologies that often find applications in consumer vehicles. Safety innovations, such as the HANS device and improved crash barriers, have significantly reduced the risk of severe injuries, making the sport safer for drivers and spectators alike.



The growth in the motorsports market is driven by several factors, reflecting the sport's evolving dynamics and increasing global appeal. One significant driver is the rising popularity of motorsports in emerging markets, where increasing disposable incomes and growing interest in automotive culture are expanding the fan base. The proliferation of digital and social media platforms has transformed how fans engage with the sport, providing real-time updates, interactive content, and broader access to live events, thereby boosting viewership and sponsorship opportunities.

Technological advancements in vehicle design and race management also contribute to market growth, enhancing the competitiveness and appeal of motorsports. The push towards sustainability and environmental responsibility is driving the adoption of electric and hybrid technologies, attracting a new demographic of environmentally conscious fans and stakeholders. Furthermore, the expansion of motorsport events and the introduction of new racing series cater to diverse audiences, ensuring the sport's continued growth and evolution in the global market.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Broadcasting Revenue segment, which is expected to reach US$4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5%. The Ticketing Revenue segment is also set to grow at 6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.2% CAGR to reach $624 Million by 2030.

AGR to reach $624 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments:Revenue Channel (Broadcasting, Ticketing, Sponsorship, Merchandising, Other Revenue Channels).

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as ABT Sportsline GmbH, AF Corse Srl, Andretti Autosport Holding Company, LLC, BMW M GmbH, Hendrick Motorsports LLC and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 342 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Competitive Scenario

Motorsports - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Use of Internet Technology and Social Media Platforms for Broadcasting Racing Events Witness a Surge

Advent of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies Propel Demand for Motor Sports Market

Impact of the Pandemic on Formula One Racing

An Introduction to Motorsports

Most Prestigious Motorsport Series Worldwide

Key Revenue Channels for Motorsports

Recent Market Activity

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Motorsport Industry: The Future amidst Generation Change

Profound Change in the New Era

The Age of AI Has Arrived & Here's How it Promises to Revolutionize Automobiles and Motorsports

Evolution & Growth of AI as Measured by the Robust Spending on AI Enablement, Primes the Technology for Use in Automobiles

Focus on Driver Behavior Intelligence Expands the Role of AI in Driver Monitoring

AI in Motorsports

Racing Industry: The Bunch of Evolutionary Tidings with Data & Avenues for AI

Motorsports Sprints toward Thrilling Future Turbocharged by Symphony of AI Brilliance & Pulsating Trends

Motorsports on Fast Track to High-Speed Glory with Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence Greasing Wheels of Racing Industry for Massive Momentum

Artificial Intelligence Entails the Pristine Opportunity to Engineer the Fastest Race Car

Bright Future of ML-Powered Design Optimization

Aerodynamics is at the Heart of Vehicle Performance Engineering. Here's Why

Ever-Present Focus on Speed Bodes Well for Automotive Aerodynamics Technologies

Rising Industry Focus on Engineering of Light Weight Vehicles Pushes Demand for Advanced Engineering Capabilities

Engineering Services Gain as Motorsport OEMs Strengthen R&D Spending

Automotive R&D Spending in US$ Billion for 2020, 2025, and 2030

Automotive R&D Spending Breakdown by Segment: 2025

Advancements in Semiconductor Technology Rev Up Market Opportunities

Smart Cities Poised to Drive Demand

Technology Collaborations Catalyzing Power Drive for Formula One

Motorsport Technology Innovations Seeping into Products Used in Daily Lives of People

Z-Shaped Floors for Formula One Racing

Women's Progress in Motorsport: Gender Performance Gap in the Way

Motorsport Industry Challenges

The FIA Foundation Commits to Enhance Safety of Race Car Drivers and also Marshals and Spectators

