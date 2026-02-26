LPL Welcomes Michael Dworetsky to Lighthouse Private Wealth

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that veteran financial advisor Michael Dworetsky, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), aligned with Lighthouse Private Wealth, an existing firm supporting LPL-affiliated advisors. He reports serving approximately $200 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets and joins LPL from StoneX.

Dworetsky brings 45 years of industry experience, beginning his career in accounting before transitioning into wealth management. His practice centers on long-term planning, multigenerational client relationships and personalized portfolio management for professionals, business owners, attorneys and accountants. Many of his client relationships span 35 to 40 years, extending to children and grandchildren. He and his licensed assistant, Nicole Bondellio, are based in Florida, and Lighthouse Private Wealth operates from three offices located in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Red Bank, N.J.; and Manasquan, N.J.

“My approach has always been to understand each client’s objectives and guide them through the complexities of long-term planning,” said Dworetsky. “I run an individualized practice with no fixed format — every family is unique. We prioritize communication, personal connection and doing what is in the best interest of our clients.”

Why Michael Dworetsky Chose LPL and Lighthouse Private Wealth

Dworetsky’s decision to join LPL and Lighthouse Private Wealth was driven by his desire to ensure continuity, long-term support and multigenerational service for his clients.

“At this stage in my career, choosing a partner who could support a long-term transition for my clients was essential,” said Dworetsky. “Lighthouse’s integrity and the way their team works together gave me complete confidence and LPL’s reputation as a first-rate firm with strong technology and advisor support made the decision even easier. With LPL behind us, I know my clients will be cared for not just today, but for generations to come.”

“From my perspective, Mike and I instantly connected — our backgrounds were similar and we developed a bond quickly,” said Robert Tendler, managing partner at Lighthouse Private Wealth. “What stood out most was Mike’s unwavering concern for his clients. Lighthouse is a multigenerational firm, and we’re honored to support Mike and welcome his clients. It’s been an absolute pleasure, and we’re excited for what we will build together.”

Scott Posner, managing director of business development at LPL, added, “We are pleased to welcome Michael to LPL. His decades-long commitment to highly personalized, generational client service aligns with LPL’s mission to empower advisors with the freedom, technology and support they need to deliver exceptional experiences. We look forward to supporting Michael and Lighthouse Private Wealth as they continue to grow and serve families for many years to come.”

Related

Advisors, learn how LPL Financial can help take your business to the next level.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.4 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC. Lighthouse Private Wealth and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com



Tracking #1068964