Autonomous Construction Equipment Market worth $9.77 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Autonomous Construction Equipment Market is projected to grow from USD 4.40 billion in 2024 to USD 9.77 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2024 to 2030.

Key Findings of the Study:

Autonomous construction equipment with power below 100 HP to account for the largest segmental share

Electric autonomous construction equipment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment.

Americas will hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The growth of the autonomous construction equipment market can be attributed to rising labour costs and their advantages in remote environments. This equipment also come with benefits such as cost efficiency, improved workplace safety, and a shift towards low-emission equipment. Alternatively, higher initial investments, regulatory compliance challenges, and infrastructure limitations are a few restraining factors that hinder the widespread adoption of autonomous construction equipment.

The <100 HP segment for the largest market share in the global market. Most autonomous equipment with <100 HP includes farm tractors, mini excavators, small loaders, and compactors used in various sectors such as agriculture, construction, and landscaping. Small-sized farms and the adoption of advanced mechanization mainly drive the demand for this equipment. Americas accounted for the largest market share in this segment due to labour shortages in the agriculture and construction industries, making autonomous tractors, mini excavators, and loaders attractive options. OEMs are developing automated technologies for different functions in construction & mining equipment, such as automated path planning for mini loaders, automated loading operations, grade control, and obstacle detection and avoidance.

Electrically driven semi- & fully autonomous construction equipment will grow fastest by 2030. The focus on improved productivity and worker safety and developing environmentally sustainable vehicles drive this market growth. Electric excavators and loaders are a few prime electric construction equipment with autonomous features like automated digging, automated grade control systems, etc. Furthermore, equipment like excavators & haul trucks operate with zero noise, which is critical in urban localities, and interact with respective equipment at the working site while monitored and managed from a centralized onsite control room. Additionally, electric propulsion of other equipment like farm tractors, haul trucks, and dozers with autonomous technology may bring promising growth opportunities. Though the adoption of electrically propelled autonomous construction equipment is in the infancy stage, ongoing key developments in battery technology, enabling longer operational ranges and faster charging times, may help fuel the adoption. The integration of complex sensors and softwares required for autonomous functions in electric powered vehicles are easy compared to ICE powertrain due to simpler powertrain structure. Further, autonomous driving can help in optimize the energy consumptions in EVs with different autonomous features which will lead to increase in efficiency. Also, advancements in cameras, sensors, and data compression technology can enhance performance and efficiency, spurring the market demand for electric autonomous construction equipment.

Americas will hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Americas is estimated to have the largest market share in the autonomous construction equipment market during the forecast period. Key driving factors supporting the Americas market dominance include significant investments in research and development by OEMs & technology providers, favourable regulatory environments, and the rising need for automation to address labour shortages. The region has a robust infrastructure and a growing demand for mined materials such as metal, gold, copper, lithium, etc. This has prompted improved process efficiency and drawn the attention of fleet operators and OEMs to invest & develop automated equipment, primarily repetitive tasks. Prominent manufacturers such as Caterpillar and John Deere and players from other regions like Komatsu, Volvo, Hyundai, and Liebherr are transforming by continuously enhancing their product offerings with advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. Hence, the strategic collaboration between leading equipment manufacturers and technology giants to support the growing demand for efficient operations in industries like construction, mining, and agriculture is accelerating the market growth of the autonomous construction equipment market in the region.

Top Companies in Autonomous Construction Equipment Market:

The Top Companies in Autonomous Construction Equipment Market are Deere & Company (US), CNH Industrial (UK), Caterpillar (US, Komatsu Ltd (Japan), Libherr Group (Switzerland), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd (Japan), Volvo Construction Equipment (Sweden), Doosan Bobcat (South Korea), Built Robotics (Us), HD Hyundai (South Korea), and Sandvik (Sweden).

Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2030

2019–2030 2024 Market Size: USD 4.40 billion

USD 4.40 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.77 billion

USD 9.77 billion CAGR (2024–2030): 14.2%

