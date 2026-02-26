Inc. Founders House Returns to SXSW With Mark Cuban, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Emma Grede, and Founders from Dear Media, Ben & Jerry’s, Rivian, Poppi, and More

Austin, TX, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, will host its sixth annual Inc. Founders House at SXSW March 13-15, at Foxy’s Proper Pub (201 Brazos Street).

Over three days, Inc. Founders House SXSW offers a one-of-a-kind hub for the driven people starting, running, and growing businesses. Just two blocks from the Austin Convention Center, Inc. Founders House invites founders to refuel, recharge, and connect with peers in an intimate setting curated exclusively for entrepreneurs.

The event will assemble notable visionaries for dynamic conversations on leading the world’s top brands, along with daily meet-and-greets with Inc.’s editors and editor-in-chief Mike Hofman, Texas-inspired breakfasts and lunches, regular happy hours, and special perks for Inc. subscribers.

Speakers at the event will include:

Marty Bell, co-founder, Vacation

Melissa Ben-Ishay, co-founder and CEO, Baked by Melissa

Michael Bosstick, founder and CEO, Dear Media

Lauryn Bosstick, founder, The Skinny Confidential

Ben Cohen, co-founder, Ben & Jerry’s

Mark Cuban, entrepreneur and co-founder, Cost Plus Drugs

Tyler Denk, co-founder and CEO, beehiiv

Tiffany Dufu, president, Tory Burch Foundation

Allison Ellsworth, co-founder, poppi

Stephen Ellsworth, co-founder, poppi

Emma Grede, co-founder and CEO, Good American

Julia Hartz, co-founder, CEO, and executive chair, Eventbrite

John Imah, co-founder and CEO, SpreeAI

Natalie Holloway, co-founder and CEO, Bala

Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief, Inc.

Chad Janis, founder and CEO, Grüns

Daymond John, founder and CEO, FUBU

Brian Kelly, founder, The Points Guy

David Lafitte, CEO, Tecovas

Elle Lanning, president, Investments, Camino Partners

Daniel Lubetzky, founder, Camino Partners

Kim Malek, co-founder and CEO, Salt & Straw

Bree McKeen, founder and CEO, Evelyn & Bobbie

Shreya Murthy, co-founder and CEO, Partiful

Rebecca Minkoff, co-founder, Female Founders Collective

Alexis Ohanian, founder, Seven Seven Six

RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO, Rivian

Lanny Smith, founder, Actively Black

Kim Vaccarella, founder and CEO, Bogg

Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Kirk Watson, mayor, City of Austin

Hayley Williams, co-founder, Good Dye Young

Jen Zeszut, co-founder and CEO, Goodles

To view the full schedule of programming, or to register to attend the event, please click here.



“SXSW brings together the most ambitious builders in the world. We’re proud that Founders House offers a clubhouse where entrepreneurs can hang out, find genuine connection with one another, and hear from a terrific lineup of leaders who explain their vision for the future of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

Inc. is proud to acknowledge its partners for the event, who will take part in high-impact thought-leadership panels, custom workshops, and an array of onsite activations.

“Our partners play an essential role in delivering high-impact programming and immersive experiences that truly serve entrepreneurs. Together, we’re empowering founders with the relationships and resources they need to scale smarter and move faster,” says Inc. chief revenue officer Cece Ryan.



Capital One Business returns as the lead sponsor of Inc. Founders House. On Friday, March 13, the long running “Your Next Move” editorial series, produced by Inc. and Capital One Business, will feature Brian Kelly, the Points Guy, in a live edition on-stage. The conversation will be followed by travel swag, a book signing and giveaway, and a Miles and Margaritas Happy Hour.

Evelyn & Bobbie founder Bree McKeen will share her entrepreneurial journey and insights in a fireside chat on Friday, March 13.

GS1 US also returns as a sponsor with a panel on how data transparency is transforming sustainable commerce on Saturday, March 14.

IHG Hotels & Resorts will host the IHG Lounge upstairs at Founders House, offering attendees the chance to sample signature cocktails and network with speakers and fellow entrepreneurs. IHG Hotels & Resorts will also host a Future of Travel panel on Saturday, March 14.

Insperity will host a panel on leadership strategies for the next era of talent on Saturday, March 14.

SolComms will host an all-star panel on the art of storytelling on Friday, March 13, featuring Kim Vaccarella, founder and CEO of Bogg; Melissa Ben-Ishay, co-founder and CEO of Baked by Melissa; and Bruno Solari, founder of SolComms.

For more information, please visit events.inc.com/inc-founders-house-2026-austin.



