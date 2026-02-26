Gainwell Technologies Awarded Texas Department of Information Resources Contract to Accelerate Digital Modernization Across the State

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies LLC, a leading innovator in healthcare technology and Medicaid modernization, today announced it has been awarded a contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). The agreement enables Texas state agencies, local governments, public education institutions, and other eligible organizations to easily procure Gainwell’s technology and modernization services through DIR’s Cooperative Contract Program.

The contract simplifies purchasing and gives public-sector organizations across Texas streamlined access to Gainwell application development, data and analytics, modernization, and project management expertise.

“Gainwell is honored to be selected by the Texas Department of Information Resources,” said Jennifer Bierman, Account General Manager at Gainwell. “This award reinforces our commitment to supporting Texas agencies with innovative, secure, and scalable technology solutions that help them better serve their communities.”

Under this contract, Gainwell will provide a broad range of technology services, including:

Application development and system modernization to help agencies upgrade legacy systems, migrate to modern platforms, and introduce new digital capabilities.

Data management, analytics, and automation to improve decision‑making, streamline operations, and enhance program performance.

Project and program management to support complex technology initiatives from planning through implementation.





These services are designed to help Texas agencies modernize operations, strengthen program integrity, and provide more efficient, accessible services for Texans.

“Texas continues to be a national leader in government innovation, and we’re proud to support that momentum,” said Bierman. “Through this DIR contract, we are helping agencies modernize critical systems, improve transparency, and deliver the high‑quality digital experiences Texans expect.”

Additionally, through existing Interstate Cooperation Contracts (ICCs) dozens of state and local agencies outside of Texas can purchase Gainwell’s services through DIR’s Cooperative Contracts program.

With more than 50 years of experience and support for over 70 million Medicaid and CHIP members nationwide, Gainwell brings unmatched scale, reliability, and insight to its state partners, empowering them to focus on what matters most: improving health outcomes.

For quotes, purchase orders, and warranty information, please contact Gainwell at our Austin, Texas office.

Jennifer Bierman, Account General Manager

8911 North Capitol of Texas Hwy, Suite 3210, Austin, TX 78759

Phone: 830-280-1711

Deliverables Based IT Services | Gainwell

Contract #DIR-CPO-6134

About Gainwell Technologies

Gainwell Technologies LLC is the trusted leader in digital and cloud-enabled solutions for health and human services programs. With over 50 years of proven expertise, we help modernize Medicaid and public health programs with innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency and enhance provider experiences, while also safeguarding program integrity with HMS verification and cost containment services. Combining cutting-edge technology with an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Gainwell delivers scalable, impactful solutions that advance public health and create transformational results. Learn more at gainwelltechnologies.com.

Media Contact

Cecile Fradkin, S&C PR for Gainwell, cfradkin@scprgroup.com.