REC Solar, Ventura Energy, and Farmers Irrigation Company Complete 1.73 MW Solar Project in Santa Paula, CA

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REC Solar, a leading nationwide independent power producer (IPP) and Ventura Energy, a California central coast renewable energy developer, announce the completion of a 1.73 MW solar project at Farmers Irrigation Company’s Santa Paula site. Two rooftop solar arrays were installed on newly-constructed reservoir covers, a key component of Farmers Irrigation Company’s broader infrastructure modernization efforts to transition its water distribution from a gravity-fed system to a pressurized system. Motive Energy served as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partner for the project.

This project reflects a successful collaboration between strategic partners, pairing REC Solar’s long-term ownership and operational model under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Ventura Energy’s expertise as a project developer – all in support of Farmers Irrigation Company’s mission to modernize water delivery for agricultural communities across Ventura County.

Together, the partners delivered a customized clean energy solution designed to generate approximately $12 million in total energy value over its lifetime and deliver $5 million in net savings that will directly reduce operating costs for Farmers Irrigation Company’s member farms and agricultural businesses.

“Farmers Irrigation Company has been a pillar of Ventura County’s agriculture industry for well over a century, and REC Solar is proud to support their work of integrating renewable energy into new, modernized operations,” said Scott Therein, REC Solar Director of Strategic Partnerships. “Strong, collaborative relationships with partners like Ventura Energy are essential in delivering energy solutions that can provide value to all involved parties. Together, we’re helping Farmers Irrigation Company and their members secure a cleaner, more reliable future.”

Founded in 1879 to deliver water to farms across Ventura County, Farmers Irrigation Company long relied on gravity-fed canals and pipelines. Transitioning to a pressurized distribution system will improve reliability, flexibility, and system control across the cooperative’s water delivery operations. Because pressurized systems require significantly more energy, solar generation offers substantial value as Farmers Irrigation Company future-proofs its operations. Their modernization efforts will make Ventura County agriculture more water, energy, and cost efficient.

“This project gives greater confidence in the long-term stability of our water delivery system,” said Barney Caudill, General Manager of Farmers Irrigation Company. “Having a predictable and cost‑effective source of power strengthens our ability to manage expenses and continue investing in the services our agricultural community depends on.”

In addition to operational savings, the project highlights how local developers and long‑term energy owner-operators can work together to modernize essential agricultural infrastructure across the region.

“Ventura Energy is proud to partner with REC Solar and Farmers Irrigation Company on a project that reflects exactly the kind of collaborative work our team strives for,” said Clara Nagy McBane, CEO of Ventura Energy. “This is a powerful example of how local developers and IPPs can work together to modernize essential infrastructure. By pairing high‑value solar generation with Farmers Irrigation Company’s new pressurized system, we’re helping create a more resilient, cost‑efficient future for agricultural businesses throughout Ventura County."

About REC Solar

Founded in 1997, REC Solar is a leading independent power producer (IPP) with nearly 30 years of expertise delivering, financing, owning and operating distributed energy assets nationwide. With 300+ MW under ownership, REC Solar provides end-to-end services – from engineering design and PPA financing to long-term ownership and operations. Backed by a decades-long track record of execution, REC Solar delivers the value, optimization and certainty organizations need to achieve their energy goals. For more information, please visit www.recsolar.com

About Ventura Energy

Ventura Energy is a renewable energy project owner and developer focusing on providing value to businesses and landowners throughout the United States. The company has over 1,000MW of renewable energy project experience through the United States and Puerto Rico, ranging from small roof mounted solar to large solar farms. Visit https://www.ventura.energy/ for more information.

About Farmers Irrigation Company

Farmers Irrigation Company is a 501(c)(12) member cooperative providing affordable water delivery to agricultural operations in Ventura County, California since 1879.

About Motive Energy

Motive Energy Sustainable Solutions delivers turnkey solar, storage, EV charging, and advanced energy systems that help organizations achieve energy independence, resilience, and sustainability. The division provides end-to-end engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure customers. Learn more at motiveenergy.com/divisions/sustainable-solutions/.

Media inquiries:

recsolar@fischtankpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cb4bb42-690a-415b-b9df-cb7c6a0087bc