CORT Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Corcept Therapeutics Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Corcept Therapeutics Incorporation (NASDAQ: CORT) common stock between October 31, 2024 and December 30, 2025. Corcept is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of medications to treat severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic and neurologic disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Misled Investors Regarding the Viability of its New Product Candidate

According to the complaint, one of Corcept's lead new product candidates is relacorilant, which is being developed for multiple indications, including as a treatment for patients with hypercortisolism (also known as “Cushing’s syndrome”). During the class period, defendants represented that the key clinical trials supporting the use of relacorilant as treatment for patients with hypercortisolism were “powerful support” for the New Drug Application (“NDA”) that Corcept submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for this indication. Defendants also stated that they had communicated with the FDA about this NDA and were confident in submitting the NDA, foreseeing no impediments to approval. Toward the latter part of the class period, defendants repeatedly told investors that “relacorilant is approaching approval.”

Plaintiff alleges that in truth, the FDA had raised concerns about the adequacy of the clinical evidence supporting the NDA and, as a result there was a known material risk that Corcept's relacorilant NDA would not be approved.

The complaint continues that on December 31, 2025, Corcept revealed that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) regarding the NDA for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with hypercortisolism. The press release issued by the Company stated that the FDA had “concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness.” As a result of this disclosure, the price of Corcept common stock declined from a closing price of $70.20 on December 30, 2025, to a closing price of $34.80 on December 31, 2025, or 50.4%.

