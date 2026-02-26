Concurrent Technologies Corporation Partners with Vivace to Support Starlab’s Next-Generation Commercial Space Station

Johnstown, PA, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is working on a $1.2 million contract awarded by Vivace Corporation, who was chosen by Starlab Space LLC to manufacture the primary structure for its next-generation commercial space station.

This project leverages CTC’s unparalleled expertise in friction stir welding (FSW) technologies to enable the design and production of ultra-thick aluminum structures.

CTC provided engineering for fixtures, weld development, weld qualification, and final assembly welding, ensuring that the high quality standards required for aerospace applications are met. This contract award highlights CTC’s unique capabilities in pushing engineering design boundaries within large-scale manufacturing across industries such as shipbuilding, aerospace, agriculture, and energy.

"This award underscores CTC’s leadership in friction stir welding technologies and our ability to deliver innovative solutions for the most demanding applications,” said CTC President and CEO Edward J. Sheehan, Jr. “We are proud to partner with Vivace and contribute to the development of a space station that will advance the future of space exploration. Our team’s expertise and commitment to quality make us a trusted partner in the aerospace industry."

CTC’s longstanding partnership with Vivace and its reputation for delivering the most challenging FSW structures in the industry were key factors in securing this contract. The project also reinforces CTC’s commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards and meeting tight schedules, making it a reliable partner for aerospace and other high-demand industries.

“This project is a testament to the capabilities of our team and the advanced technologies we have developed over the past 25 years,” said Johnathon Hunt, PhD, CTC Engineering Technology Project Manager. “Friction stir welding is a critical process for manufacturing aluminum structures, and we are excited to apply our expertise to support Vivace and Starlab in achieving their ambitious goals.”

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients’ needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit www.ctc.com.

Attachment