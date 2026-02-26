Paragonix Technologies President Lisa Anderson Named a 2026 CNBC Changemaker

Anderson recognized among 50 women leaders transforming industries, honored for advancing organ preservation through innovation, global expansion, and a landmark acquisition

Dr. Lisa Anderson named to the 2026 CNBC Changemakers list, recognizing 50 women transforming business

Honored for advancing innovation in organ preservation and transport

Lisa led Paragonix through a landmark year, accelerating global expansion and launching KidneyVault to complete its preservation portfolio



WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragonix Technologies , a pioneer in organ transplant technologies and services, is proud to announce that Co-founder and President, Dr. Lisa Anderson, has been named to the 2026 CNBC Changemakers list , which recognizes women who are driving innovation and reshaping industries across business, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship.

Selected from hundreds of nominees, the annual CNBC Changemakers list honors 50 women leaders who are solving complex challenges, building sustainable businesses, and creating lasting impact. From billion-dollar startups to multinational companies valued in the hundreds of billions, these women span industries including media and entertainment, sports, financial services, food and restaurants, defense, health care, and real estate. Across sectors, they are breaking barriers and motivating their teams, customers, and communities around the world. With guidance from the Changemakers Advisory Board, CNBC assessed each applicant’s impact using a combination of quantitative metrics and qualitative evaluation.

Under Dr. Anderson’s leadership, Paragonix became the first company to offer FDA-cleared and CE-marked preservation technologies across all major solid organs. Its advanced hypothermic preservation systems protect donor organs while providing real-time monitoring of preservation conditions, supporting transplant teams with clinically validated solutions designed to improve patient outcomes.

“Being named to the CNBC Changemakers list is an incredible honor, but this recognition truly belongs to the entire Paragonix team and the transplant community we serve,” said Dr. Anderson. “Every day, we are driven by the belief that every donated organ deserves the highest level of care. Our mission is to expand access to life-saving transplantation and deliver technologies that help transplant teams protect more organs and save more lives.”

In 2024, Dr. Anderson led Paragonix through its strategic $477 million acquisition by Getinge, accelerating global expansion and broadening access to advanced organ preservation technologies. In the past year, she also oversaw the launch of the KidneyVault Portable Renal Perfusion System, the first and only portable continuous perfusion system designed specifically for kidney preservation. The launch completed Paragonix’s portfolio across all major solid organs, addressing a critical need as more than 100,000 patients in the United States await a kidney transplant.

For more information about Paragonix Technologies, please visit www.paragonix.com . The full list of CNBC Changemaker honorees can now be found at cnbc.com/cnbc-changemakers/ .

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies, a Getinge company, is redefining how donor organs are protected and delivered, setting a new standard of care for transplantation worldwide. Built on the belief that every donated organ deserves the highest level of precision and respect, Paragonix partners with transplant centers and OPOs to improve outcomes through clinically proven preservation technologies and expert, hands-on procurement support.

Our nationwide transplant services provide 24/7 access to surgical recovery teams, logistics coordination, and clinical excellence — streamlining the recovery process and expanding access to life-saving organs. Combined with real-time digital monitoring, transparent data sharing, and the world’s largest preservation-focused clinical registries, Paragonix aims to deliver every possible advantage to healthcare providers and patients alike. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com .