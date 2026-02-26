Paylocity Named a Top HR System in Sapient Insights Group’s 28th Annual HR Systems Survey Report

Key Takeaways:

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leader in HR, Finance and IT solutions, has been recognized as one of the top HR systems in Sapient Insights Group’s 28th Annual HR Systems Survey Report – Voice of the Customer.

The report, based on feedback from more than 4,500 unique organizations worldwide, is the industry’s longest running and most trusted study capturing the true voice of HR technology users.

Survey Highlights

Paylocity Placed First for User Experience in: Time and Attendance (Mid-Market) Analytics (SMB)

in: Paylocity Placed in the Top 5 rankings : User Experience: 14 of 22 HR tech segments including HRMS and Payroll (Mid-Market) and Onboarding and Recruiting (SMB) Vendor Satisfaction: 17 of 22 HR tech segments including Payroll and Benefits (SMB) and Reward & Recognition (SMB)

:

Executive Perspectives

“Paylocity delivers modern technology that simplifies HR, finance, and IT—removing friction, improving efficiency, and helping organizations get more done with confidence,” said Melissa King, SVP Product and Technology at Paylocity. “Being recognized as a leader in the 2025-2026 HR Systems Survey Report, especially one driven by client feedback, reflects the trust our clients place in us every day to engage their teams and achieve meaningful business outcomes.”

“Paylocity’s momentum in the SMB and Mid-Market HR technology space reflects the increasing value organizations place on integrated platforms that are both intuitive and scalable,” said Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer and Managing Partner at Sapient Insights Group. “In the 2025-2026 Annual HR Systems Survey, Paylocity was frequently recognized by customers for its ease of use, responsive service, and the breadth of available HR modules particularly in payroll, time tracking, and employee self-service. Feedback from small and mid-sized organizations highlighted the benefits of a comprehensive platform with mobile access, continuous enhancements, and a user-friendly interface that supports both HR teams and end users. These results reinforce Paylocity’s role as a versatile solution for growing companies looking to streamline HR operations and enhance employee engagement.”

Complete Paylocity Results

In the 2025 report, Paylocity earned:

First Place for User Experience in: Time and Attendance (Mid-Market) Analytics (SMB)

in: Top 5 rankings : User Experience: 14 of 22 HR tech segments



:

HRMS (Mid-Market)

Payroll (Mid-Market)

Compensation (SMB)

Onboarding (SMB)

Recruiting (SMB)

Time: WF Scheduling (SMB)

Time: Leave Management (SMB) Time: Absence Management (SMB)

Time: Time & Attendance (SMB)

HRSD Survey (SMB)

HRSD Portal (SMB)

Benefits (SMB)

Payroll (SMB)

Rewards & Recognition (SMB)

Vendor Satisfaction: 17 of 22 HR tech segments





Time: Time & Attendance (Mid-Market)

HRMS (Mid-Market)

Payroll (Mid-Market)

Analytics (SMB)

Onboarding (SMB)

Recruiting (SMB)

HRSD Content Management (SMB)

Time: WF Scheduling (SMB)

Time: Leave Management (SMB) Time: Absence Management (SMB)

Time: Time & Attendance (SMB)

HRSD: Survey (SMB)

HRSD: Portal (SMB)

Benefits (SMB)

Payroll (SMB)

Time: Labor Budgeting (SMB)

Rewards & Recognition (SMB)

These results reflect Paylocity’s ongoing investment in intuitive, data-driven technology and strong alignment with customer needs across its unified platform.

About the Survey

For more than 25 years, Sapient Insights Group has delivered independent, practitioner-driven research to help organizations select and optimize HR technologies. Its Voice of the Customer methodology focuses on what users value most in:

Functionality

Service

Innovation - rather than relying on vendor self-assessment

Innovation Commitment

This recognition highlights Paylocity’s continued commitment to innovation across its unified platform, including recent advancements in:

Workflow Automation

AI-driven analytics

Employee engagement tools designed to streamline workflows and enhance organizational agility

Paylocity is redefining the modern workforce platform by extending its innovative solutions even beyond the HCM categories for which it was recognized in the Sapient Insights Group survey. With the introduction of Paylocity for Finance and Paylocity for IT, both built on a foundation of unified employee data, the company is expanding its capabilities to deliver a truly integrated platform experience that connects HR, finance, and technology across the enterprise.

This unified platform is built on a foundation of powerful AI technology that delivers practical outcomes for Paylocity’s clients with the goal of helping HR, Finance, and IT leaders automate manual work and boost productivity.

About Paylocity

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of HR, finance, and IT software solutions through ONE unified platform. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Andergard Reddy

nreddy@paylocity.com

503-855-7385

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74603bea-ec66-4634-887b-631a0d94b239