V2 Communications Launches AI Authority and Earned Media Scaling Capabilities to Help Tech Brands Win in the Age of AI Search

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V2 Communications, a leading integrated PR and strategic communications firm for B2B, healthcare, climate and AI technology brands, today announced the launch of two new service offerings designed to help companies increase visibility and credibility in generative search: an AI Visibility solution and Earned Media at Scale.

Together, these offerings support V2’s commitment to helping technology brands build measurable authority in AI-driven search environments and strengthen integrated communications programs that drive reach, credibility and business impact.

With over 58% of consumers using generative AI over traditional search engines for product recommendations and research, understanding AI visibility has become an extension of modern communications measurement. These capabilities integrate with existing PR and content programs, creating a structured way to track and influence how brands are described in AI-driven environments.

Introducing the AI Visibility Solution

V2’s AI Visibility solution enables brands to understand, influence and measure how they appear across AI answer engines. The offering is powered by a leading AI auditing platform that analyzes brand presence within systems such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Claude and other large language models.

Through a structured audit and analysis, the firm benchmarks competitors, analyzes the publications and content types most frequently cited in AI responses, and identifies narrative gaps, inaccuracies, or missed positioning opportunities. Findings are translated into actionable strategies across earned media, content development and website strategy to ensure communications programs align with the signals AI systems rely on when generating summaries and responses.

Launching Earned Media at Scale

To strengthen the editorial signals that influence AI citations, V2 is also launching Earned Media at Scale, which scales authoritative visibility by distributing newsroom-ready stories across a vetted network of local, regional and national publishers. By securing editorial placements, the program extends the reach and lifespan of owned content while reinforcing the credibility factors AI platforms prioritize.

This approach is designed to complement traditional media relations. While bespoke pitching and relationship-driven PR remain critical for major announcements and executive visibility, Earned Media at Scale provides scalable authority between major moments to maintain a consistent editorial presence that shapes both consumer perception and AI-generated discovery.

“AI platforms are reshaping how companies are introduced, described and compared,” said Savannah House-Lundberg, Vice President of Integrated Marketing at V2. “If those AI-generated summaries aren’t grounded in credible signals, brands risk being overlooked or misrepresented. Our goal is to help clients build sustained awareness and trust, ensuring their authority translates across AI-driven search.”

A Unified Approach to AI Authority

Together, these offerings reflect the ongoing evolution of PR in an AI-influenced search landscape. As generative platforms increasingly shape how companies are summarized, compared and recommended, communications strategies must account for how brands appear in AI-generated answers

V2’s framework connects earned, owned and social signals into an integrated system to support consistent brand positioning across traditional and AI-driven discovery channels. The goal is not to replace existing communications tactics, but rather to provide additional measurement and distribution layers aligned with how search behavior is changing.

As a firm focused exclusively on technology brands, V2 draws on deep sector expertise to identify the outlets, narratives and proof points that influence both media coverage and AI-driven discovery. These new services expand V2’s capabilities in Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), delivering AI-optimized communications strategies to clients.

