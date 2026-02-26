Illumio Delivers the First Platform to Combine Agentless Visibility and Breach Containment for Hybrid Environments

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc., the breach containment company, today unveiled the first solution to deliver agentless visibility and breach containment across both data center and cloud environments. Illumio Insights ingests real-time telemetry and policy data from Check Point and Fortinet firewalls, converting existing firewall information into real-time traffic maps to deliver agentless visibility across the hybrid environment.

This extends Illumio Insights into data center and endpoint estates, providing for the first time, one end-to-end view and analysis of network posture. By ingesting native firewall telemetry, Insights can map data center application traffic, identify high-risk pathways and policy gaps, and detect and contain lateral movement, all without installing any software or agents.

The agentless approach accelerates visibility and time to value by leveraging existing firewall infrastructure. It eliminates the need to deploy agents, while delivering a faster, more flexible way to gain insight into hybrid traffic patterns.

As a result, security teams gain:

Unified visibility across cloud and on-premises environments

Accelerated Zero Trust adoption and breach containment without disruption

Faster time to value by leveraging existing infrastructure with flexible options for agentless and agent-based visibility



“Modern hybrid environments require security controls that are open, integrated, and prevention-focused. By leveraging Check Point firewall telemetry for Illumio Insights with agentless visibility, enterprises can reduce blind spots and act faster across cloud and on-prem environments,” says Paul Barbosa, VP Cloud & SASE, Check Point Software Technologies.

“Fortinet firewalls and FortiSASE deliver rich telemetry that helps customers extract more value from their existing security investments. This integration transforms that data into clearer insight about application behavior across on-premises and cloud environments, enabling teams to identify risks faster and advance Zero Trust across hybrid networks,” says Neil Prasad, Vice President and Head of Global Technology Alliances at Fortinet.

“Hybrid complexity isn’t a trend—it’s reality. For decades, data centers were blind spots, and the default response was to deploy more agents. While agents remain foundational for segmentation and enforcement, visibility shouldn’t have to wait,” says Mario Espinoza, Chief Product Officer at Illumio. “Together with Check Point and Fortinet, we’re rewriting the rules, delivering visibility and containment where it matters most, across every environment, without the friction that’s held us back for years.”

Illumio Insights works alongside Illumio Segmentation, which enforces microsegmentation and containment policies to stop the spread of ransomware and breaches, and together they form the Illumio Platform, the industry’s first cybersecurity platform purpose-built for breach containment across hybrid environments.

To learn more about agentless hybrid visibility and breach containment capabilities from Illumio, visit Illumio Solutions.

About Illumio

Illumio is the leader in ransomware and breach containment, redefining how organizations contain cyberattacks and enable operational resilience. Powered by an AI security graph, our breach containment platform identifies and contains threats across hybrid multi-cloud environments – stopping the spread of attacks before they become disasters.



Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Microsegmentation, Illumio enables Zero Trust, strengthening cyber resilience for the infrastructure, systems, and organizations that keep the world running.

