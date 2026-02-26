JAKKS Pacific and VIZ Media Announce New Toy and Costumes Partnership for Best-Selling Anime Brand Naruto

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) a top manufacturer of toys and consumer products, and its costume division, Disguise, announced today a new licensing agreement with VIZ Media for Naruto, one of the best-selling and most beloved anime franchises of all time.

Through the partnership, JAKKS will design, manufacture, market, and sell action figures, playsets, role-play items, and costumes, for Naruto in the United States and Canada. The all-new products will debut at retail in Spring 2027.

“We’re thrilled to bring Naruto to life through a new range of toys that celebrate this iconic manga series,” said Virginia Reneau, Sr. Vice President of Global Licensing at JAKKS Pacific. “From action figures and playsets to immersive role-play experiences, we look forward to working with VIZ Media to deliver exciting new ways for fans to engage with the world of Naruto.”

This collaboration marks another major venture for JAKKS Pacific into the world of anime, expanding its portfolio into one of entertainment’s fastest-growing global categories.

“JAKKS Pacific has a strong track record of producing high-quality, fan-focused products for major entertainment properties, so partnering with them on Naruto was an easy decision,” said Laura Takaragawa, Vice President Consumer Products, VIZ Media. “We know our beloved anime series is in good hands and can’t wait to see the incredible products they’ll create to captivate longtime fans and welcome a whole new audience.”

With over 25 years of history, Naruto is a best-selling manga published by VIZ Media about a young ninja who wants to become the leader of his village. Later introduced as an anime series with 220 episodes, Naruto is the most streamed anime on Netflix and Hulu in the US. VIZ Media is the global master licensor for the brand, which was first introduced in Japan in 1999 and has become one of the country’s most popular ninja manga properties.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products. All products are available online or in retail stores nationwide.

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc., Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting-edge Halloween costumes and accessories with distribution across the world. With a dedication to quality and detail, Disguise continues to own the licensed costume space with additional lines rolling out each year.

About VIZ Media:

Wherever manga and anime fans are, we are! VIZ Media is No. 1 in Japanese pop culture, introducing fans to what’s now, new, and next. Home to the world’s most influential and groundbreaking storytellers and artists, who today drive multiple industries from publishing and animation to film and gaming. If it’s big in Japan, you can find it at VIZ.



VIZ Media is proudly certified as a Most Loved Workplace® in America and Inc Magazine’s Best Workplace. For more information on VIZ Media visit: https://www.viz.com/ .

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, Charming™, Kidtopia™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

