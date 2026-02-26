Broadcom Ships 3.5D Face-to-Face Compute SoC Powering AI Revolution

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced it has begun shipping the industry’s first 2nm custom compute SoC built on its 3.5D eXtreme Dimension System in Package (XDSiP) platform. A proven modular, multi-dimensional stacked die platform, 3.5D XDSiP combines 2.5D techniques and 3D-IC integration using Face-to-Face (F2F) technology.

3.5D XDSiP is foundational to next-generation XPUs. With 3.5D XDSiP, consumer AI customers can deliver the most advanced XPU with unparalleled signal density, superior power efficiency and low latency to meet the massive computational demands of gigawatt-scale AI clusters. Broadcom’s XDSiP platform allows compute, memory and network I/O to scale independently in a compact form factor, enabling high-efficiency, low-power computing at scale.

“We’re proud to deliver the first 3.5D custom compute SoC for Fujitsu – a testament to the outstanding execution and innovation by the Broadcom team,” said Frank Ostojic, senior vice president and general manager of Broadcom’s ASIC Products Division. “Since introducing our 3.5D XDSiP platform technology in 2024, Broadcom has expanded its 3.5D platform capabilities to support XPUs for our broader customer base that will ship from 2H '26. These developments underscore Broadcom’s unrivaled technology leadership in delivering high-complexity XPUs to enable transformative breakthroughs in AI.”

“The launch of Broadcom’s 3.5D XDSiP technology marks a transformative milestone in advanced semiconductor integration. By combining 2nm process innovation with Face-to-Face 3D integration, it unlocks unprecedented compute density and energy efficiency essential for the next era of AI and HPC,” Naoki Shinjo, SVP, Head of Advanced Technology Development Unit, Fujitsu. “This breakthrough is a key enabler for Fujitsu’s FUJITSU-MONAKA initiative to deliver cutting-edge, high-performance, and low-power processors. We highly value our strategic partnership with Broadcom and believe this technology will help power a more scalable and sustainable AI-driven society.”

For more information on Broadcom’s 3.5D XDSiP, please click here .

