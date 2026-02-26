68% of TV News Producers Prefer AI-Optimized Story Pitches as Newsrooms Embrace the "AI Answer Economy", New Report Reveals

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and AI are reshaping how TV news producers select, air and share stories, according to a comprehensive new industry report released today by D S Simon Media.

The D S Simon Media 2026 TV News Producers Report: AI and the Newsroom surveyed producers and reporters at local TV news stations nationwide and uncovered a surprising result: 68% of producers are more interested in airing a story when they know it has been optimized for AI search compared to a similar story that isn’t optimized. That shift reflects the growing influence of GEO, the strategy of aligning earned media with AI search so brands are surfaced and cited in generative answers, not just traditional search results.

"AI optimization is no longer optional,” says Doug Simon, CEO at D S Simon Media. “Newsrooms are embracing the Answer Economy, recognizing that their audiences are finding news through direct answers from AI platforms rather than links. It’s a huge change for marketers, brands, and public relations practitioners, which is why we created AI-Powered Broadcast Media Tours™ to transform satellite media tours into GEO engines.

Key Findings Reveal Industry-Wide Transformation

According to the report, newsrooms are rapidly integrating AI tools into their daily operations:

37% of producers are already actively using AI tools to identify potential stories to cover

60% of TV stations are now optimizing their online content to be discovered through AI search results

Producers are leveraging AI to streamline research, transcription, graphics creation, and converting broadcast content for digital platforms

Multi platform content strategy is the norm. 94% of producers are posting their station content to their website and social media channels.

The Shift from SEO to GEO

For communications professionals, PR teams, and organizations seeking media coverage, this shift creates opportunities, according to Simon. "The reality is clear: producers are stretched thin, and a growing number are turning to AI for efficiency," continues Simon. "Content that demonstrates AI optimization stands out in an increasingly competitive landscape."

About the Research

The survey was conducted by D S Simon Media in February 2026. The results were submitted through SurveyMonkey. It was sent to reporters and producers at local TV news stations nationwide. The results were compiled from the responses of 51 producers and reporters who had the option to reply anonymously. Tellingly, more than half requested to see a copy of the results. Additional data from the survey will be released in the coming weeks.

Video Description:

Angela Miles, Host of the syndicated business show, Business First interviewed, Doug Simon, CEO at D S Simon Media on the growing importance of GEO and how earned media can play a key role. Angie also discussed D S Simon’s launch of the AI-Powered Broadcast Media Tour™. The program airs on 97 stations across the US and has given us and others permission to share and post this video. Please credit Business First if you use the video.

Transcript:

ANGELA MILES (HOST): Now, onto the AI business edge. Doug Simon, President and CEO of D S Simon Media, is here to give you a business edge on generative engine optimization. Doug, start by explaining first what is generative engine optimization?

DOUG SIMON (CEO of D S Simon Media): Sure, Angie and it's great to be back on your show. Generative engine optimization, or GEO is the way that brands, organizations, and companies are being discovered now when their customers, their prospects are looking for information online. What's happened is people used to rely on search engine optimization. They'd put in keywords, see what they found. But, with the tremendous AI boom that is taking place, in fact, 60% of consumers now are using AI search to find the information they need. So, it's critical that they optimize, businesses optimize to make sure those consumers find them.

ANGELA: What can contribute to making a company more optimized? Give us some pointers.

DOUG: Sure, the key thing is to really match the content you're creating to the questions and queries people are asking when they're using these search engines like ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Gemini on Google. In fact, now when you do a Google search, the first thing that comes up isn't links like it used to be. It's the AI search results, AI information. So, that's where businesses need to be. So, how do they get there? One is the content they create that's on their website and social media, but what's growing in importance is the role of earned media can be discovered by customers, by prospects, as well as placements in print and online media.

ANGELA: How is AI power working at your company?

DOUG: Our business is specialized in generating media interviews, earned media coverage for our clients for many years. In fact, 2026 is our 40th anniversary year, so the first step in the process now is really to understand what's on customers minds. That's always been important, but now there are these amazing tools and our AI-Powered Broadcast Media Tours™, enables us to look across all 11 of the top large language models that we've been talking about, and identify not only where the brand stands in competition with its competitors, but what's on consumer's mind with the ten top queries that they're asking. This way, the information provided to media, the answers from your spokespeople all match the questions and tie your brand to what consumers are thinking about, concerned about, and asking about that's relevant to your organization and this is only going to grow.

ANGELA: Thank you for helping us out and for helping businesses become more visible.

DOUG: You can go to our website at www.dssimon.com. Of course, you can search for information on many of the platforms, including ChatGPT, about the role of generative engine optimization. Thanks for having me on your show.

