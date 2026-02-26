LIS Technologies Inc. Announces its Flagship Commercial Laser-Based Uranium Enrichment Headquarters on LIST Island as the Site of Project F.U.E.L to Shape the Future of U.S. Laser-Based Enrichment

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced plans to develop its commercial laser enrichment facility, named the LEU-3 Facility, on LIST Island as part of Project F.U.E.L (Future Uranium Enrichment with Lasers), subject to licensing, permitting, and final investment decisions.

Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) plans to develop its commercial laser enrichment facility, named the LEU-3 Facility, on LIST Island as part of Project F.U.E.L (Future Uranium Enrichment with Lasers)

The Oak Ridge facility, named the LEU-3 Facility, is intended to become the world’s first US-origin commercial laser uranium enrichment plant and will serve as the Company’s headquarters to host Project F.U.E.L, which is designed to commercialize the Company’s proprietary, patented and U.S.-origin laser isotope separation technology in support of U.S. utilities, next-generation advanced small modular and microreactor developers, and national defense requirements.

Figure 2 - LIS Technologies Inc. team plans to develop its commercial laser enrichment facility, named the LEU-3 Facility, on LIST Island as part of Project F.U.E.L (Future Uranium Enrichment with Lasers)

Located within the former East Tennessee Technology Park (ETTP), the site of the historic K-25 gaseous diffusion plant, the recently purchased, $8 million LIST Island is widely regarded as one of Oak Ridge’s most strategic industrial parcels. The 206-acre site is uniquely situated as a peninsula bordered by the Clinch River and Poplar Creek, providing natural geographic buffering and controlled access well suited for sensitive nuclear operations.

Figure 3 - LIS Technologies Inc. Rendering of LEU-3, the home Project F.U.E.L (Future Uranium Enrichment with Lasers)

The property was made available for redevelopment through U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) cleanup and reuse programs, which transformed legacy nuclear land into a premier location for advanced commercial and national security missions. Its proximity to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the Y-12 National Security Complex, and a highly skilled nuclear workforce further strengthens its suitability for advanced nuclear manufacturing.

“Securing LIST Island is a foundational step in our commercial strategy that now enables us to move forward with Project FUEL and support the revitalization of the United States’ nuclear power goals,” said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and CEO of LIS Technologies Inc. “It is a strategic investment in America’s energy security, a commitment to Oak Ridge’s nuclear legacy, and a platform for building the world’s first commercial laser uranium enrichment facility that will play an important role in the support of the U.S.’s current fleet of 94 nuclear reactors, as well as the next generation of advanced small modular and microreactors currently in development and national defense requirements.”

The Company’s proprietary Condensation Repression Isotope Selective Laser Activation (CRISLA) technology is a proven U.S.-origin and patented advanced laser enrichment solution. Optimized for Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU), which is crucial for the continued operation of the United States’ current fleet of 94 nuclear reactors, and High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU), which is required to power the next generation of advanced nuclear reactors. CRISLA overcomes many of the complexities and limitations of traditional 16um CO2 lasers, featuring a streamlined design due to its lower absorption and shorter wavelength at 5µm. The CRISLA-3G laser isotope separation technology was recently evaluated and determined to meet all elements required for TRL-4, and meets 60% of the TRL-5 elements, conforming to the Department of Energy guide DOE G 413.3-4A and is protected by a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Figure 4 LIS Technologies Inc. Rendering of LEU-3, the home of Project FUEL. of Project F.U.E.L (Future Uranium Enrichment with Lasers)

“The LEU-3 Facility and Oak Ridge provide an ideal setting for Project FUEL, and we are pleased to embark on this next phase of the Company’s growth,” said Christo Liebenberg, President and Co-Founder of LIS Technologies. “Our proprietary, U.S.-origin technology is well aligned with national efforts to restore domestic uranium enrichment capabilities, and its continued development and eventual commercialization have the potential to contribute meaningfully to the future growth of the U.S. nuclear energy sector. The expertise available in the Oak Ridge ecosystem is a perfect fit for us as we embark on this journey.”

LIST has already initiated the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) licensing process for its commercial laser uranium enrichment facility, marking a significant regulatory milestone. Subject to licensing, permitting, and final investment decisions, the company intends to break ground and begin site preparation and civil construction in 2026. The Company also continues to collaborate closely with U.S. DOE and other federal partners to best align with national objectives to accelerate enrichment capacity, enhance technology diversity, and strengthen supply-chain resilience.

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In Dec 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filing, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this and our other filings with the SEC. Only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will LIS Technologies be able to make realistic economic predictions for a Commercial Facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

