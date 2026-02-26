Gas Turbine Market Size to Lead USD 61.13 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the gas turbine market size was valued at USD 30.24 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 32.51billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.29% from 2026 to 2035, ultimately reaching around USD 61.13 billion by 2035. The rapid growth of the natural gas infrastructure is the key factor driving market growth. Also, ongoing urbanisation, coupled with the integration of digital technologies, can fuel market growth further.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1021

Key Highlights of the Gas Turbine Market

By region, the Asia Pacific has held largest share of the total revenue share of 37% in 2025. North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

By capacity, the>200 MW segment dominated the market with the largest share of 66% in 2025.

By technology, the combined cycle turbines sector has the highest market share 74% in 2025.

By application, the power & utility segment held the highest market share 82% in 2025.

The Surge in Energy Demand is Helpful for the Growth of the Gas Turbine Market

The market is witnessing a rapid surge in gas demand due to rising energy needs. The government across the globe has set robust targets to improve electricity generation capacity. In addition, the transition towards cleaner energy sources aligns with global trends, implying that the market will play an essential role in fulfilling energy demands.

Ongoing Development of High-Efficiency Turbines Is Fuelling Market Expansion

The growing development of highly efficient turbines is the major trend shaping positive market growth. Gas turbines produce more energy for the same amount of fuel if they reuse and capture the waste heat. Furthermore, this leads to the overall fuel costs and emissions, which makes power generation more sustainable and less expensive, leading to market growth soon.

➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

New Trends in the Gas Turbine Market

There is an ongoing trend of using synthetic natural gas and biogas, particularly in aeroderivative turbines, to minimize overall carbon footprints.

Rapid innovations in materials, turbine design, and control systems are allowing market players to manufacture more functional gas turbines that emit fewer pollutants and consume less fuel.

Major companies such as GE Vernova and Siemens Energy are using digital twins' virtual models of turbines to simulate operations, minimizing forced outages by up to 30% and propelling efficiency by 2% to 3%.



Built for leaders who move markets. Access live, actionable intelligence with Precedence Q. https://www.precedenceresearch.com/precedenceq/

Gas Turbine Market Dynamics

What are the growth Drivers of the Gas Turbine Market?

The rapid urbanisation and growing use of clean electricity are the major factors driving market growth. The surge in economic activities and developments has led to the increasing demand for electrical appliances across the globe. In addition, the growth of the end-use sector, especially in developing countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asia, will impact positive market growth.

Component Shortages Hampering the Growth of the Market

A major shortage of rotor forgings, super-alloy casting, and hot-section blades is a major factor hampering the growth of the market. Some frame turbines are increasingly being shipped without rotors or blades to keep tight construction schedules, with parts installed later on-site. Moreover, the growing need for renewable energy sources across various sectors due to strict policies regarding minimizing carbon emissions can hamper growth soon.

Surged Durability and Efficiency of Gas Turbines

The improved durability and efficiency of gas turbines and the emergence of stringent carbon emission rules are creating lucrative opportunities in the market. Furthermore, major market players such as Siemens and General Electric are making heavy investments in the development of high-efficiency gas turbines, contributing to market expansion in the near future.

Get informed with deep-dive intelligence on AI’s market impact https://www.precedenceresearch.com/ai-precedence

Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size in 2025 USD 30.24 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 32.51 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 61.13 Billion Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 7.29% Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Product, Application, Technology, Capacity, Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Access the Full Gas Turbine Market Study @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/gas-turbine-market

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Gas Turbine Market Size and Growth 2026 To 2035

The Asia Pacific gas turbine market size is valued at USD 10.41billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 22.62 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.29% from 2026 to 2035.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



Try Before You Buy – Get the Sample Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1021

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest share in 2025. The dominance of the region can be attributed to the increasing electricity demand due to ongoing urbanisation or industrialization, especially in China and India, along with the rapid transition towards cleaner energy to replace coal. In addition, to minimize carbon emissions, several countries are transitioning from coal to natural gas-fired power plants, leading to regional growth.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be credited to the growing adoption of hydrogen-ready technologies and the extensive availability of natural gas. In North America, the US led the market due to rapid innovations in turbine efficiency and the growing adoption of aeroderivative turbines for power and heat applications.

Europe is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be driven by ongoing investment in H2-ready turbines and a transition towards cleaner natural gas, coupled with technological innovations in production technology. Furthermore, the surge in economic activities and developments in developed countries has led to an increasing demand for electrical appliances in the region.

You can place an order or ask any questions. Please feel free to contact us at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Gas Turbine Market Segmental Analysis

Capacity Insights

The >200 MW segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the increasing electricity demand and growing demand for large-scale power generation. In addition, these units are crucial for offering consistent base-load power for industrial zones and large cities, as well as for grid stabilization, leading to further segment growth.

Application Insights

The power & utility segment held the largest market share in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be linked to the increasing demand for natural gas-fired power and the need for peak-load management in the power grid facilities. Also, the development of innovative and high-efficiency turbines minimizes overall operating costs and enhances performance.

Technology Insights

The combined cycle turbines segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2025. The dominance of the segment is owed to its greater efficiency and lower emissions, along with the increasing global energy demand. Moreover, extensive investments in natural gas infrastructure, especially in emerging economies, are fuelling the adoption of high-efficiency CCGT units.

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Gas Turbine Air Filter Market: Explore advancements in filtration technologies for gas turbines

➡️ Gas Turbine Services Market: Analyze the growing demand for maintenance and operational services for gas turbines

➡️ Gas Phase Filtration Market: Discover the role of gas-phase filtration in environmental control

➡️ Gas and Solid Fuels Fireplaces Market: Understand consumer preferences for energy-efficient fireplaces

➡️ Gas Powered Commercial Vehicle Market: Investigate the shift toward gas-powered commercial vehicles

➡️ Offshore Oil and Gas Equipment Market: Track the growth of offshore exploration and production technologies

➡️ AI and ML in Oil and Gas Market: Explore the transformative impact of AI and machine learning in the oil and gas sector

➡️ Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market: Analyze the advancements in sterilization technologies for industrial applications

➡️ Natural Gas Trading Services Market: Understand the market dynamics in natural gas trading services

➡️ Oil and Gas Security Market: Explore the importance of security technologies in the oil and gas sector

Recent Developments in the Gas Turbine Market

In February 2026, the Finnish manufacturer Wärtsilä secured a contract to supply 24 50SG gas engines to a 429 MW power plant in the United States. The facility, operated by an undisclosed investor-owned utility, is designed to provide reliable, flexible power to a data center.



Global Gas Turbine Market - Company Market Share

Company Market Share (%) GE Vernova 28.1% Siemens Energy 24.1% Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 18.4% Baker Hughes 9.6% Ansaldo Energia 7.3% Solar Turbines (Caterpillar) 6.0% Rolls-Royce (Power Systems) & Other Regional OEMs 6.5%

Key Insights of Companies in Gas Turbine Manufacturing

Heavy-duty Gas Turbine Manufacturers (Conservative, Backlog-driven)

GE Vernova

Action: GE Vernova is focusing on expanding its gas turbine manufacturing capacity through a significant capital investment program to increase annual heavy-duty turbine deliveries.

GE Vernova is focusing on expanding its gas turbine manufacturing capacity through a significant capital investment program to increase annual heavy-duty turbine deliveries. Rationale: The company is responding to a strong multi-year backlog and long project execution cycles. The focus is on selective capacity additions to ensure delivery reliability and margin protection, rather than broad-scale expansion.

Siemens Energy

Action: Siemens Energy continues to prioritize the execution of large utility-scale and combined-cycle projects, supported by strategic investments in supply-chain and manufacturing improvements.

Siemens Energy continues to prioritize the execution of large utility-scale and combined-cycle projects, supported by strategic investments in supply-chain and manufacturing improvements. Rationale: Heavy-duty turbine demand is driven by specific projects, which are capital-intensive. Therefore, expansion decisions are based on secured orders and long-term demand visibility.

Mitsubishi Power

Action: Mitsubishi Power is fulfilling large-frame turbine orders while selectively investing in advanced turbine platforms, including those capable of running on hydrogen.

Mitsubishi Power is fulfilling large-frame turbine orders while selectively investing in advanced turbine platforms, including those capable of running on hydrogen. Rationale: The company is focusing on technological differentiation and efficient execution of its backlog, instead of aggressively increasing production volumes.

Medium and Aero-derivative Gas Turbine Manufacturers

Solar Turbines (Caterpillar)

Action: Solar Turbines is expanding its service capabilities, collaborating with customers, and offering integrated solutions, especially for industrial, mechanical-drive, and data-center applications.

Solar Turbines is expanding its service capabilities, collaborating with customers, and offering integrated solutions, especially for industrial, mechanical-drive, and data-center applications. Rationale: These markets have short cycles and are fast-moving, which makes service-led expansion more valuable than large-scale manufacturing footprint increases.

Rolls-Royce (MTU)

Action: Rolls-Royce is investing in new engine platforms, forming supplier partnerships, and expanding production capacity to meet the demand for emergency power and data center applications.

Rolls-Royce is investing in new engine platforms, forming supplier partnerships, and expanding production capacity to meet the demand for emergency power and data center applications. Rationale: The company’s growth is driven by distributed power and standby power applications, which require flexible production capabilities and faster response times.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries & Select Asian OEMs

Action: Kawasaki and other selected Asian OEMs are focusing on targeted production and product development, including hydrogen-capable turbines and region-specific projects, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Kawasaki and other selected Asian OEMs are focusing on targeted production and product development, including hydrogen-capable turbines and region-specific projects, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Rationale: The emphasis is on capturing regional demand and driving product innovation, rather than expanding capacity globally.

Gas Turbine Market Companies

Wartsila

BHEL

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Harbin Electric International Company

Siemens AG

Man Diesel & Turbo

General Electric

NPO Saturn

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Solar Turbines

Capstone Turbine

Vericor Power Systems

Cryosta

AnsaldoEnergia

Opra Turbines

Zorya-Mashproekt

Segments Covered in the Report

By Capacity Type

> 500 kW to 1 MW

500 kW to 1 MW > 1 MW to 30 MW

< 50 kW

50 kW to 500 kW

> 70 MW to 200 MW

>30 MW to 70 MW

> 200 MW



By Product Type

Heavy Duty

Aero-Derivative

By Technology Type

Combined Cycle

Open Cycle

By Application Type

Process Plants

Power Plants

Oil & Gas

Aviation

Marine

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-pacific

Middle and East Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1021

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Statifacts | Nova One Advisor | Market Stats Insight

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter