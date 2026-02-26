TIAN RUIXIANG REVEALS HISTORIC 30,000 BTC STRATEGIC INJECTION: DOUBLING DOWN ON AI-CRYPTO DOMINANCE AMID MARKET TURBULENCE

Beijing, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TIRX) (“the Company”), a trailblazer at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency, today announced a seismic escalation of its landmark strategic partnership, doubling the planned Bitcoin (BTC) injection from 15,000 to an unprecedented 30,000 BTC. This bold revision, forged with its elite global digital asset strategic investor amid recent market volatility, underscores unshakable confidence in TIRX’s vision and positions the Company to seize transformative opportunities in the evolving AI-crypto landscape.

Against the backdrop of recent market corrections, the strategic investor—renowned for its unparalleled expertise and track record in digital assets—has elected to amplify its commitment, injecting an additional 15,000 BTC into TIRX. This revised transaction in plan, valued at over $2.0 billion at current market prices, not only supercharges TIRX’s balance sheet with the world’s most liquid and trusted digital reserve asset but also solidifies the investor’s conviction in TIRX’s ability to redefine the future of AI-driven finance.

“While others retreat during market turbulence, we are doubling down to dominate the next era of innovation,” said Baohai Xu, Chief Executive Officer of TIRX. “This historic 30,000 BTC injection is not just a vote of confidence—it’s a declaration of war on the status quo. Our strategic partner recognizes that TIRX’s AI-crypto convergence model is the blueprint for the future, and we are seizing this moment to accelerate our product cycles, expand our global footprint, and deliver exponential shareholder value.”

The expanded partnership will supercharge the joint global innovation lab established between TIRX and the investor, accelerating the development of next-generation solutions:

- AI-Powered Crypto Trading & Risk Management: Ultra-efficient, precision-driven systems to capitalize on market volatility.

- AI-Driven Blockchain Infrastructure: Scalable, secure decentralized application (dApp) ecosystems.

- Innovative AI-Crypto Fusion Products: Tailored for institutional and retail investors worldwide.

- Exploration of New Blue Ocean Markets: Integration of AI with Layer-2 blockchain, DeFi, and NFT solutions.

This revised agreement reaffirms TIRX’s position as a global leader in the AI-crypto convergence. With 30,000 BTC now on its balance sheet, the Company gains unparalleled financial resilience and strategic flexibility to execute aggressive expansion plans, acquire complementary technologies, and capture the full spectrum of growth opportunities in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

“Market corrections are not barriers—they are accelerators for visionary leaders,” added Mr. Xu. “By doubling our Bitcoin holdings, we are not just strengthening our financial position; we are building a fortress that will enable us to dominate the AI-crypto revolution for decades to come. The world is watching, and TIRX is ready to lead.”

ABOUT TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD (NASDAQ: TIRX)

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) is a NASDAQ-listed holding company engaged in insurance-related services in China. The Company maintains a fully reporting, compliant public listing with a focus on strategic transformation, digital asset initiatives, and maximizing long-term shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.tianruixiang.com.

