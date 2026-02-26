AWARD OF LONG-TERM INCENTIVES

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 08 - 26 February 2026

DFDS’ long-term incentives for management aims to link the remuneration to the enduring performance of the company, as reflected in the share price, whilst supporting retention of management.

Today, the Board of Directors have awarded Torben Carlsen, CEO, 38,008 RSUs (Restricted Share Units) and 199,790 share options, and Karen D. Boesen, CFO, 15,903 RSUs and 83,596 share options. In addition, a total of 160,654 RSUs and 558,123 share options have been awarded to a number of key employees.

The share options and the RSUs vest with 1/36 per month from and including February 2026. The share options may be exercised in the period from February 2029 until March 2031. The share price at grant and the exercise price are based on the volume weighted average share price of DFDS shares traded on NASDAQ Copenhagen on the five trading days immediately following the publication of DFDS’ most recent financial report to the time of grant. For the share options, 10% has been added, giving an exercise price of DKK 110 per share of DKK 20 nominal value.

The total value of the award of the RSUs and the share options is DKK 37.5m, including the awards to the CEO and the CFO, calculated according to the Black-Scholes model.





