Freestar Introduces pubOS, a Unified Publisher Operating System Built to Replace Fragmented Solutions and Navigate the AI Age

PHOENIX, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freestar, the leading publisher services and monetization partner for the world’s most trusted digital media brands, today announced the launch of pubOS, its new Publisher Operating System designed to give digital media companies a single, integrated platform to optimize monetization, streamline operations, and drive growth.

Digital publishers face a pivotal moment. Google search referrals have dropped precipitously since 2024, forcing publishers to do more with less while managing fragmented tech stacks. pubOS replaces the patchwork of point solutions with a unified platform that brings together technology, partners, and expert support, built for how publishers operate today.

“Publishers don’t need another tool; they need a system built for how their businesses actually operate,” said Kurt Donnell, CEO of Freestar. “Monetization remains at the core of Freestar, but today’s publishers need more than just header bidding technology. pubOS is built for the AI Age, with a flexible operating model that helps publishers better manage resources and costs, while tailoring it to their internal teams' needs and where they are in their growth journey.”

At the foundation of pubOS is Freestar’s proprietary monetization technology, including a custom Prebid wrapper, an AI-driven yield engine, and unified reporting that support the optimization of desktop, mobile web, and in-app environments. Layered on this is an integrated marketplace that provides access to a broad range of solutions spanning everything from identity and compliance to AI tools and advanced analytics, allowing publishers to customize their technology stacks while simplifying operations.

Through pubOS, publishers can seamlessly plug into an ever-expanding ecosystem of Freestar partners. Among the integrations are AI-age solutions, including TollBit, which helps publishers monitor, manage, and monetize AI access to their content, and partners like Dappier, which power AI-driven experiences and monetization. The marketplace also includes quality and security partners like The Media Trust and Ad Fontes Media to ensure ad and content quality for publishers and advertisers alike. Additionally, publishers can easily access tools like Gamera and Adomik for deep audience and buy-side analytics, helping them better understand, optimize, and increase the value of their audiences to capture premium ad spend. These built-in integrations reduce friction and vendor fatigue, allowing publishers to quickly test and integrate new solutions without the time-consuming selection, negotiation, and technical integration processes.

Unlike traditional off-the-shelf platforms, pubOS also includes Freestar’s signature service model. Dedicated yield strategists, engineers, and demand specialists work directly with publishers to provide proactive optimization, strategic guidance, and white-glove support as an extension of their internal teams.

"The biggest challenge for publishers evaluating new technology isn't finding solutions — it's integrating and managing them,” said Gareth Glaser, co-founder and CEO of Gamera. “pubOS solves that by giving partners like us a direct, frictionless path to the publishers who need our tools most. Freestar has built something that benefits the entire ecosystem: publishers get faster access to innovation, and partners get meaningful distribution with trusted, premium inventory."

For more information about pubOS, visit Freestar’s newly relaunched website at www.freestar.com .

ABOUT FREESTAR

Freestar is a leading publisher services and monetization partner to many of the world’s most trusted digital media brands. Through pubOS — the Publisher Operating System, Freestar combines enterprise-grade technology, an integrated partner marketplace, and white-glove service to help digital publishers maximize revenue and navigate the AI Age.

Over the past decade, Freestar has driven nearly $1 billion in revenue for publishers. It manages more premium Jounce Media Bellwether publishers than any other publisher services partner. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, it has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States on the annual Inc. 5000 list for seven consecutive years, most notably earning the number one spot in 2019. Additional honors include AdWeek’s AI Tool of the Year and the Titan Business Awards Customer Service Team of the Year. Learn more at www.freestar.com.

Contact Information: