Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against ICON plc

 | Source: Ademi LLP Ademi LLP

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against ICON (NASDAQ: ICLR). The investigation results from inaccurate statements ICON may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on potential revenue recognition issues from 2023 to 2025 and disclosures regarding ICON’s internal controls. ICON says it may have overstated revenue in fiscal years 2023 and 2024. ICON has withdrawn its earnings guidance for 2025.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Class Action
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data

        

    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading