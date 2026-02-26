Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Driven Brands Holdings Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Driven Brands may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Driven Brands had adequate controls and systems in place with respect to its financial reporting and accounting. Driven Brands announced that it has discovered major errors in its financial statements in 2023, 2024 and 2025, requiring restatements and delays in reporting.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

