TIFIN Give to Power Donor-Advised Fund Experience for Confluence Financial Partners

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIFIN Give today announced a new partnership with Confluence Financial Partners , a client-centric wealth management firm recognized for its strong community commitment and personalized approach to financial planning. Serving more than 4,500 families across five offices and overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets (as of February 19, 2026), Confluence will integrate TIFIN Give’s donor-advised fund (DAF) offering to deliver a modern, advisor-led philanthropy platform for its clients and their families.

Confluence Financial Partners has built its reputation on helping clients maximize their lives and legacies through personalized planning, strategic investing, and a deep commitment to the communities they serve. By integrating TIFIN Give’s digital DAF platform into its offering, the firm is extending that commitment and making charitable planning a seamless, strategic part of its broader wealth management approach.

“At Give, we believe philanthropy should be fully integrated into the wealth experience and not treated as a standalone product,” said Paul Lussow, CEO of TIFIN Give. “Confluence shares that philosophy. Their deep community roots and family-first mindset make them an ideal partner, and we are proud to support their advisors with a platform that strengthens both impact and relationships.”

A Differentiated, Family-Centered Giving Platform

Through TIFIN Give’s technology, Confluence advisors can offer a fully digital donor-advised fund solution that supports tax-efficient contributions of cash and complex assets, provides advisor-managed investment flexibility, engages multiple generations of families, and simplifies reporting and administration.

Family engagement capabilities were a key factor in Confluence’s decision. The platform enables families to define shared missions, involve heirs in giving decisions, and build philanthropic legacies that extend across generations within a secure and intuitive digital environment.

“Our clients care deeply about their families and the communities they serve,” said Gregory Weimer, CFP®, CPA, President at Confluence Financial Partners. “We wanted a donor-advised fund solution that reflects those values and makes giving thoughtful, strategic, and engaging for the entire family. TIFIN Give allows us to elevate philanthropy within our planning conversations while delivering a truly differentiated offering.”

Donor-advised funds are the fastest-growing charitable vehicle in the United States, now representing more than $250 billion in assets and continuing to gain momentum. As wealth management evolves toward more holistic planning, firms increasingly recognize that philanthropy is not just a client benefit, but a meaningful driver of relationship depth, multi-generational engagement, and long-term growth.

About TIFIN Give

Give, a TIFIN company, is a donor-advised fund (DAF) platform that enables wealth firms to grow assets and strengthen relationships through modern philanthropy. By engaging the next generation, offering unmatched investment flexibility, and integrating tax-efficient strategies, TIFIN Give turns charitable giving into a strategic lever for client retention, acquisition, and expansion.

The TIFIN Group LLC (TIFIN) is a platform of products and companies that apply AI for financial services, with a focus on wealth management, asset management and insurance. TIFIN’s companies include Magnifi , TIFIN @Work , TIFIN Sage , TIFIN AG , TIFIN AMP , TIFIN Wealth , Helix , Give and TIFIN AXIS. TIFIN is backed by leading investors including J.P. Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton and SEI, among others.

About Confluence Financial Partners

Confluence Financial Partners is a wealth management firm dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals through personalized strategies and guidance. With a commitment to integrity, innovation, and long-term relationships, Confluence helps to empower individuals and families to make confident decisions about their financial future. For more information, visit www.confluencefp.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Davison

samantha.davison@tifinamp.com

TIFIN Give does not offer legal or tax advice. Please consult the appropriate professional regarding your individual circumstance.

Mutual Funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETF’s) are sold by prospectus. Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus, which contains this and other information about the investment company, can be obtained from the Fund Company or your financial professional. Be sure to read the prospectus carefully before deciding whether to invest. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

A donor‑advised fund is a charitable giving account held at a sponsoring organization (e.g., Fidelity Charitable, Schwab Charitable, a community foundation). When you contribute to a DAF, your contribution becomes an irrevocable charitable gift and the assets legally belong to the sponsoring nonprofit.

Confluence works with a variety of donor-advised fund sponsors to support clients’ charitable planning goals, including TIFIN Give. Confluence does not receive compensation from TIFIN Give for referrals. TIFIN Give is an independent organization and is not affiliated with Confluence. Confluence Wealth Services, Inc. d/b/a Confluence Financial Partners is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any level of skill or training. Please refer to our Form ADV Part 2A and Form CRS for further information regarding our investment services and their corresponding risks. Additional information about Confluence Wealth Services, Inc. is available on the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure (IAPD) website at: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af767e16-3386-49b3-81c7-98072cb347a2