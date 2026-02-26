AU10TIX Enters a New Phase to Support Enterprises Navigating Risk and Regulatory Complexity

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AU10TIX, a leader in identity verification and fraud prevention, today announced a series of milestones marking the company’s next phase of growth. These developments include strengthened global leadership, new board appointments, international expansion, and increasing adoption by large global enterprises.

Enterprises today face dual pressure: meeting evolving regulatory identity requirements while managing increasingly sophisticated and scalable fraud threats. In response, AU10TIX has expanded its investment in proactive risk intelligence capabilities designed to strengthen its identity verification solutions and help organizations anticipate emerging threats while maintaining seamless user experiences.

Leadership and Board Expansion

Under CEO Yair Tal, AU10TIX has strengthened its management team across Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States, aligning the organization around the evolving needs of global businesses.

AU10TIX has appointed Scott Galit, former CEO of Payoneer, and Moshe Selfin, veteran fintech executive and investor, to its Board of Directors. Their experience scaling global financial platforms and supporting enterprise technology companies strengthens AU10TIX’s governance as it expands internationally.

“Fraud is no longer an edge case. It’s a core business risk,” said Yair Tal, CEO of AU10TIX. “We work closely with our partners to understand the challenges they face and together develop tools that add new layers of protection. The goal is simple: help our customers stay ahead of evolving fraud while maintaining a seamless user experience.”

“In an increasingly complex and risky digital world, every enterprise is under immense pressure to ensure security and stability,” said Scott Galit. “AU10TIX has been a pioneer in delivering advanced identity and risk solutions that bring trust and safety at scale to many of the largest and most sophisticated companies globally. Under Yair’s leadership, AU10TIX is uniquely positioned to serve as a trusted partner for enterprises navigating this next generation of threats. I’m thrilled to join the Board and support the company as it continues to scale its technology, relationships, and global impact.”

Enterprise Adoption and Microsoft Deployment

AU10TIX continues to see strong demand across financial services, digital platforms, and regulated industries.

Most recently, AU10TIX was deployed within OneVet, an internal Microsoft partner validation solution built on Microsoft Entra Verified ID, contributing to a reported 90% reduction in fake account openings. The deployment demonstrates how reusable verifiable credentials, combined with automated fraud detection, can significantly reduce impersonation and synthetic fraud at scale.

AU10TIX is also available through the Microsoft Entra ecosystem, enabling enterprises to integrate identity intelligence into broader workforce, partner, and customer trust frameworks.

Investing in Proactive Risk

As part of its increased focus on risk, AU10TIX has expanded its Fraud Intelligence Hub, operating with dedicated Red and Blue teams to simulate real-world fraud attempts and strengthen defenses accordingly. Expanding the Fraud Intelligence Hub enables AU10TIX to identify weaknesses earlier and respond more rapidly as attack patterns evolve.

Global Expansion and Regulatory Readiness

AU10TIX continues to expand its international footprint, with teams across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company recently opened a new office in Sofia, Bulgaria, strengthening its European presence and supporting customers navigating evolving regulatory frameworks, including DIATF certification preparation for the evolving eIDAS 2.0 framework.

About AU10TIX

Founded in 2002, AU10TIX is a global leader in identity management and fraud intelligence, dedicated to enhancing trust, safety, and compliance for businesses worldwide. Founded in the Netherlands, with offices in London, New York, Singapore, and R&D centers in Israel and Eastern Europe, AU10TIX safeguards the world's most trusted brands through world-class automation, sophisticated fraud prevention, and advanced identity verification solutions. AU10TIX's future-proof product portfolio enables seamless customer onboarding and verification in seconds, while proactively adapting to emerging threats and regulatory demands. AU10TIX offers the industry's only 100% automated global identity management system and can detect organized mass fraud attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-referencing data across a consortium of over 60 leading companies. With deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $24 billion in identity fraud. Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn. For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

Media Contact

Brook Terran

Evergreen & Oak for AU10TIX

brook@evergreenandoak.com

336-269-7001