GCU USA Names Lesley Mann Chief Marketing & Operating Officer

Pittsburgh, PA, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCU USA, a member-owned life insurance and annuity company with more than 130 years of experience serving individuals, families, and communities, today announced the appointment of Lesley Mann as Chief Marketing & Operating Officer.

In her executive role, Mann will oversee enterprise marketing, brand strategy, distribution and operational alignment, with a focus on driving growth, strengthening execution, and enhancing the experience for members, agents, and partners.

Mann brings three decades of leadership experience in insurance and financial services, with a proven track record of launching innovative products, modernizing brands, expanding distribution, and aligning organizations for scalable, sustainable growth. She is widely recognized for her work across life insurance and annuities, as well as her ability to integrate strategy, marketing, and operations in complex environments.

“Lesley is a proven growth leader with the ability to turn strategy into measurable results,” said Jeremy Stephenson, Chief Executive Officer of GCU USA. “Her experience modernizing brands, expanding distribution, and aligning operations positions GCU exceptionally well for our next phase of growth. As we continue to invest in technology and scale our impact as a member-owned organization, Lesley’s leadership will be instrumental in accelerating momentum while staying true to our mission.”

Mann expressed enthusiasm about joining GCU at a pivotal time in its evolution.

“I’m excited to join GCU at a time of significant opportunity and momentum,” said Lesley Mann, Chief Marketing & Operating Officer. “GCU’s member-owned structure and strong community foundation provide a powerful platform for growth. My focus will be on aligning marketing, distribution, and operations to scale effectively, strengthen execution, and deliver a consistent, high-quality customer experience for our members, agents, and partners as we position GCU for long-term success.”

