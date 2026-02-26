Stolt-Nielsen Limited Board Recommends Final Dividend for 2025 of $1 per Common Share

LONDON, February 26, 2026 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend for 2025 of $1.00 per Common Share, payable on May 6, 2026 to shareholders of record as of April 22, 2026. The shares will trade ex-dividend on and after April 21, 2026.

The dividend, which is subject to shareholder approval, will be voted on at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 16, 2026 in Bermuda. If approved, this will bring the full dividend for 2025 to $2.00 per Common Share.

