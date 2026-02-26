Purpose Brands Announces Plans for Orangetheory Fitness Expansion in Japan

BOCA RATON, Fla., WOODBURY, Minn., USA and TOKYO, JAPAN, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Brands, the world’s largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands, announced the planned expansion for its Orangetheory Fitness brand across Japan. In partnership with ITS Co., Ltd., the number of Orangetheory studios in Japan will grow to over 100 in the next 10 years.

Regional master franchisor Orangetheory Japan Co., Ltd., a part of the ITS Co., Ltd. portfolio, is driving this strategic expansion. With ambitious growth plans to launch this year and accelerating throughout the decade, the partnership aims to establish 86 new studios by 2034. Having successfully introduced Orangetheory to Japan a decade ago, the renewed partnership between ITS and Purpose Brands reflects strong confidence in the brand's sustained momentum and expanding market presence in the country.

“Purpose Brands has been an exceptional partner for Orangetheory Japan Co., Ltd.” said Kunikazu Okubo, Chairman, ITS Co., Ltd. “Through their guidance and leadership, we will continue to establish a strong Orangetheory member base across the country. In a competitive fitness landscape, we believe in the Orangetheory model and the support of Purpose Brands behind us.”

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Purpose Brands and bring more Orangetheory Fitness studios to Japan,” said Takamasa Okubo, Chief Executive Officer, Orangetheory Japan Co. Ltd. “In the last decade, we have seen studio fitness grow in popularity across the country. Orangetheory is the premier brand, with a strong local following and dedicated members who understand the power of Orangetheory to build muscle and burn fat. We are honored to bring this extraordinary workout to more people across Japan.”

The first studio openings will take place in Tokyo and surrounding areas, building upon the success of existing OTF studios like the flagship in Azabu-Juban. Others will open in Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama, and as far away as Nagoya. Globally, Orangetheory is in more than 20 countries.

“We are focused on expanding Orangetheory Fitness’s global scale and share. The continuation of our relationship with ITS Co., Ltd. provides affirmation that we’re on the right path,” said Sander van den Born, Executive Vice President - International, Purpose Brands.

"Orangetheory delivers an unmatched experience for our members and represents a compelling opportunity in the global wellness economy," said Lauren Cody, Global Brand President of Orangetheory Fitness. "Having established a presence in more than 20 countries and 1,300 studios worldwide, we're well-positioned to keep growing internationally. We look forward to making a real difference in the health and fitness of people across Japan — and around the world."

About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory® Fitness (orangetheory.com) is a full-body, group workout that blends strength, cardio, and coaching to help our members burn fat and build muscle – fast – with results guaranteed. Every day we work to fulfill our mission of helping our members live longer, more vibrant lives. The workouts utilize connected technology to track performance, so members can view their detailed results in real-time and monitor progress over time. Each of the workouts is led by a certified coach to ensure members of all fitness and ability levels can be successful and continually challenge themselves. One of the world’s fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory franchisees have opened more than 1,300 studios in 49 U.S. states and 20+ countries. Visit https://www.orangetheory.com/en-us/international-opportunities/ for global franchise opportunities.

About Purpose Brands, LLC

Purpose Brands is the world’s largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands and services: Anytime Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, Waxing the City, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method, Healthy Contributions and Provision Security. Together, these brands generate USD$3.9 billion in revenue, operating across 40 countries on all seven continents with a combined 6 million members. With a world-class franchise operating model and suite of services that help its portfolio brands accelerate, Purpose Brands is best positioned for rapid expansion and to capture a strong market share in the global wellness industry. For more information, visit https://purposebrands.com.

