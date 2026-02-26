VRNS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Varonis Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on March 9, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Varonis To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Varonis Systems, Inc. (“Varonis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRNS) and reminds investors of the March 9, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Varonis’ ability to convert its existing customer base; notably, that it was not truly equipped to convince existing users of the benefits of converting to the SaaS offering or otherwise maintain those customers on its platform, resulting in significantly reduced ARR growth potential in the near-term. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Varonis’ securities at artificially inflated prices.

On October 28, 2025, Varonis announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, disclosing a significant miss to ARR and reducing its projections for the full fiscal year 2025, despite previously uplifting guidance for the previous two consecutive quarters. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on weaker than expected renewals and conversions in their federal and non-federal on-premises subscription business. Varonis further resultantly announced the end of life of the self-hosted solution and a 5% headcount reduction.

Following this news, Varonis’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $63.00 per share on October 28, 2025, Varonis’ stock price fell to $32.34 per share on October 29, 2025, a decline of about 48.67% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Varonis’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

