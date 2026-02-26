BTCC Earn Tops 50 Million USDT in Total Subscriptions as BTCC Reports 132% Reserves for February 2026

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LODZ, Poland, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, announced that BTCC Earn, its flexible savings product launched earlier this month, has attracted over 10,000 users and surpassed 50 million USDT in total subscriptions within the first two weeks of launch. The strong early uptake reflects growing user demand for stable yield products amidst sustained uncertainty across cryptocurrency markets.

BTCC Earn offers up to 20% APY on USDT without any lock-up period, enabling users to earn returns on idle assets while having access to funds at any time. New users can also benefit from a welcome offer: a 300% APY on USDT with a 2-day fixed-term product, available within 7 days of registration on a first-come, first-served basis. More details are available on the BTCC Earn page .

Alongside the BTCC Earn milestone, BTCC has published its February 2026 Proof of Reserves report, recording a total reserve ratio of 132% and maintaining reserves above 100% every month since the feature's launch in May 2025. Reserve coverage for February 2026 across all major cryptocurrencies is as follows:

Bitcoin (BTC): 110%

XRP: 161%

Ethereum (ETH): 150%

USDT: 113%

USDC: 136%

Cardano (ADA): 136%

XRP reserves reached 161%, the highest coverage ratio among all tracked assets for February. The figures indicate that BTCC holds assets in excess of total user balances across every tracked cryptocurrency.

The complete February 2026 reserve data is available on the BTCC Proof of Reserves page .

As market conditions remain challenging, reserve transparency and capital protection have taken on greater importance for crypto users. The launch of BTCC Earn and the exchange’s February 2026 PoR report reflect the exchange's broader effort to give users both visibility into asset backing and options for deploying idle capital during a period of subdued market activity.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com