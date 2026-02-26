Core & More Technologies Announces the GlobalSphere™ AI Authority Index – an Industry-First, Full Brand Visibility Product for the AI-Driven Search Era

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core & More Technologies today announced the launch of the GlobalSphere™ AI Authority Index, the first comprehensive framework designed to measure how brands are understood, trusted, and surfaced across AI-powered search platforms including but not limited to Google AI Mode, ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot.

As AI agents now influence 33% of organic discovery - and growing - traditional search rankings no longer guarantee visibility. The GlobalSphere™ AI Authority Index addresses a critical gap: brands don't know if AI systems understand who they are, what they do, or whether they can be trusted.

“We’re seeing strong brands with solid SEO foundations being bypassed in AI-generated recommendations,” said Andrew Young, CEO of Core & More Technologies. “It’s not a quality problem - it’s a clarity and authority signal problem. You’re no longer winning over one person at a time. You have to inform AI systems that decide at scale, and reward brands they can confidently interpret. If your competitor is structured better for AI not just through their website but out across the web, they’re winning recommendations right now.”

The Index delivers a quantified AI Authority Score along with a prioritized remediation roadmap. The index evaluates five core dimensions that influence AI recommendation behavior:

Entity Clarity: How clearly AI identifies your brand, offerings, and market position Structured Data Strength: Whether schema signals support accurate AI interpretation AI Platform Visibility: Consistency of brand presence across major AI engines Content Interpretation: Whether AI accurately understands your expertise Competitive Authority Context: How AI ranks your brand relative to competitors



“This is not traditional SEO,” Young added. “SEO has evolved into Search Everywhere Optimization . If you’re still operating on a pre-AI playbook, you may never catch up. We are optimizing for the ecosystem of AI agents.”

The GlobalSphere™ AI Authority Index is available in three tiers:

Foundation Index ($3,500): Baseline AI Authority Score and high-impact fixes (7–10 business days)

Growth Index ($6,500): Deeper competitive analysis and execution roadmap (14–21 days)

Enterprise Index ($10,000+): Full platform coverage and competitive gap modeling (21–35 days)



All indexes include a professional report, AI Authority Score, and strategic review session.

The GlobalSphere™ AI Authority Index is available now at:

https://www.coreandmoretechnologies.com/globalsphere-ai-authority-index/

About Core & More Technologies

Core & More Technologies is an NJ-based, full-service digital marketing agency delivering measurable results for growth-stage and enterprise clients. Having recently celebrated their 16-year anniversary , they are Google and Microsoft Partners, and are trusted by major brands with compelling case studies including BlackBerry , Infinera, Genasys , and Fortified Roofing . The agency specializes in pay-per-click marketing, search engine optimization, social media marketing, website development, marketing automation, and strategic reporting. With proprietary solutions including GlobalSphere ™ and SourceCube™, Core & More Technologies provides enterprise-level marketing sophistication with boutique agency accountability.

For more information, visit https://www.coreandmoretechnologies.com/core-more-technologies-launches-globalsphere-ai-authority-index-first-brand-visibility-audit-for-ai-driven-search-era/

