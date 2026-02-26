BeautyHealth to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 12, 2026

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial™, today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 12, 2026. The Company will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, following a press release detailing the results.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.beautyhealth.com, along with supporting materials. A recording of the call will become available on the site approximately three hours after its conclusion.

Disclosure Information

The Beauty Health Company announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls and on its investor relations website (https://investors.beautyhealth.com) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global medical aesthetics company delivering an integrated ecosystem of clinically proven solutions designed to help consumers achieve superior skin health and support the success of providers. Anchored by Hydrafacial™, a leading and widely requested professional skincare treatment, and supported by complementary offerings including SkinStylus™ microneedling and HydraScalp powered by Keravive™, BeautyHealth combines advanced device technology, proprietary consumables, and clinical validation to deliver trusted treatment experiences through an omnichannel network of providers worldwide. Learn more at beautyhealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn. Local providers can be found at hydrafacial.com/find-a-hydrafacialist.

