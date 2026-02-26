Growers Edge Surpasses $19 Billion in Agricultural Loans Powered by Agcor

JOHNSTON, Iowa, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growers Edge today announced that Agcor, its data intelligence platform purpose-built for agricultural lenders, now powers more than $19 billion in agricultural loans.

The milestone represents a broader shift toward distributed intelligence in agriculture, as lenders use embedded tools to access and act on mortgage intelligence data more effectively. Agcor integrates lenders’ existing portfolio data with its own geospatial analytics to strengthen loan prospecting and support more informed decision-making.

“Agcor is designed to put data directly into the hands of people making lending decisions, when they need it most,” said Cameron Burford, Managing Director of SaaS at Growers Edge. “With billions in loans supported, we’re showing the impact of making mortgage intelligence easier to access and apply.”

With Agcor, lenders can identify prospective borrowers by location, loan size, and origination timing, which enables teams to prioritize outreach and uncover new opportunities more efficiently. Lenders, including Golden State Farm Credit and American AgCredit, use the platform to identify hidden growth opportunities in their portfolios.

“Across the ag credit space and beyond, lenders are already using Agcor to identify opportunities in their markets and move faster in their day-to-day workflows,” said Kyle Kauffman, Account Manager at Growers Edge. “Through new features like the mortgage data lookup tool, Agcor helps teams prioritize outreach and engage borrowers with better context.”

Agricultural lenders can learn more about Agcor’s data intelligence platform and mortgage data lookup capabilities at growersedge.com or by contacting Kauffman via email .

