Momentum Cyber Hosts AIxCYBER: Unpacks the $119 Billion Bet Made on Cybersecurity as Agentic AI Rewrites the Threat Landscape

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Cyber, the premier cybersecurity-focused investment bank, today announced AIxCYBER , to be held on March 12, 2026, in Austin. Moderated by Momentum Cyber Founder and CEO Eric McAlpine, the session features a discussion with platform builders, AI-native founders, venture capital investors, and enterprise security operators to examine the three forces reshaping the cybersecurity landscape: the AI landscape shock, the widening architectural divide in enterprise security, and an unprecedented financial environment that is repricing cybersecurity as foundational infrastructure for the AI economy.

Titled “The $119 Billion Bet: Why Agentic AI Just Made Cybersecurity the Most Strategic and Valuable Market in Tech” the panel draws on data from Momentum Cyber’s 2026 Cybersecurity Almanac, which documented the most active year in cybersecurity M&A and financing history: $119 billion deployed across 1,222 transactions, with M&A deal value up 270 percent year-over-year driven largely by strategic acquirers who captured 92 percent of disclosed value.

Three Forces, One Conversation

The panel discussion will explore how the explosive adoption of agentic AI is exposing the limits of legacy cybersecurity architectures and driving a new wave of strategies, technologies, and investment in response. Grounded in the findings of the 2026 Cybersecurity Almanac and Momentum Cyber's market analysis, the conversation will examine the cybersecurity investment super cycle now underway and what it means for the industry's next chapter.

The AI Landscape Shock:

More than 330 AI security vendors have been founded in under three years, representing the fastest subsector formation in cybersecurity history. AI Security became the most heavily funded category in 2025, with 144 financing rounds and 126 early-stage deals. The panel will explore what this pace of innovation means for security operations, threat detection, and enterprise readiness.

The Architectural Divide:

Enterprise security architectures are under structural strain as workload types multiply and infrastructure fragments across multi-cloud, hybrid, and edge environments. Industry data points to an average of 76 security tools per enterprise, a 48-minute average eCrime breakout time, versus 241 days to detect and contain a breach, and 89 percent of security leaders calling for the consolidation of cloud security, security operations, and technologies. The panel will examine what this structural gap means for CISOs, technology founders, and acquisition strategies.

The Financial Supercycle:

With $20.7 billion raised across 820 financing rounds, eight billion-dollar-plus M&A transactions, and a two-tier public market that rewarded high-growth cybersecurity stocks while penalizing low-growth peers, the financial physics of the cybersecurity market have shifted. The panel will discuss IPO readiness, exit strategy, and portfolio positioning as the market enters 2026.

The Panel

Doug Merritt, Chairman & CEO, Aviatrix.AI . (former CEO of Splunk), A platform builder, Merritt now leads Aviatrix as the secure cloud networking category leader and inventor of the Cloud Native Security Fabric (CNSF).

Eric Foster, CEO & Founder, TENEX.AI . A three-time CISO and founder of a high-velocity startup, Foster leads TENEX as it redefines managed detection and response through an AI-native, human-led AI SOC model.

Greg Genung, CEO & Founder, Snowfire.AI. A serial entrepreneur, Genung leads Snowfire as it builds Adaptive Decision Intelligence for executive decision-making at the intersection of AI and cybersecurity.

Creighton Hicks, Partner, LiveOak Ventures . An early-stage venture capital investor partnering with Texas-based founders to build category-defining technology companies through a full life cycle investing strategy that has helped create nearly $5 billion in enterprise value.

Eric McAlpine, CEO & Founder, Momentum Cyber . A proven cybersecurity investor and advisor with a prolific M&A track record, advises companies on and orchestrates highly strategic, valuable deals as he leads the only investment bank focused exclusively on Cybersecurity.

“We are honored to have assembled world-class experts that represent the market from all angles, including late, mid, and early-stage companies, venture investing, and M&A,” said Mr. McAlpine. “Together, these seasoned AI and Cyber operators are uniquely positioned to articulate the intricacies and opportunities in a rapidly evolving market. It will make for an engaging and provocative discussion.”

Momentum Cyber thanks AIxCYBER co-sponsors, LiveOak Ventures, and BlackLake Security , a customer-first cybersecurity services partner that brings clarity to complex enterprise security decisions to mitigate risk.

Event Details

AIxCYBER takes place on March 12, 2026, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the South Congress Hotel in downtown Austin, Texas. The conference will be attended by approximately 200 cybersecurity executives, venture capital and private equity investors, entrepreneurs, and corporate development professionals.

To request an invitation, visit: AIxCYBER .

