85% of U.S. Adults Say Reading Is an Attractive Trait, Yet Many Struggle to Make It a Habit

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Reading continues to hold strong cultural appeal in the United States. A new national survey commissioned by ThriftBooks finds that most adults view reading as an attractive trait, even as many struggle to make it a consistent part of their own routines.

Seventeen percent of respondents say they cannot remember the last time they read a book, and 39% describe themselves as occasional readers. The ThriftBooks findings suggest that while interest remains, routine does not always follow.

When Americans do read, they tend to enjoy it. The challenge often comes before the first page is turned. Fifty-seven percent say the hardest part of reading is simply getting started. Smartphones, streaming platforms and constant notifications are cited as the biggest barrier by 34% of adults, while 28% say they lack the time to read.

Small shifts may help close that gap. Eighty-seven percent of respondents say reading three or more pages per day feels realistic. Fifty-one percent say setting aside time during the day would help them read more, and 42% say finding something interesting to read would make a difference.

Momentum appears to build once readers begin. Fifty-four percent say they often or always read longer than they planned, and 73% say that once they start a book, they feel compelled to finish it. Another 57% believe it is acceptable not to finish a book as long as they continue reading.

Reading can also carry emotional weight. Thirty-five percent say they feel disappointed when they do not finish a book, 30% say they feel unfulfilled and 24% say they feel frustrated. The responses indicate that reading success is tied to confidence and self-perception as well as leisure.

Short, consistent sessions may support habit building. Twenty-eight percent identify as consistent readers who read just a few pages per day. Genre also plays a role. Fifty-one percent say they are most likely to read a few pages each day if the book is a mystery or suspense title. Action and thriller books are cited by 43%, and history books by 37%.

The findings suggest that rebuilding reading habits may depend less on long stretches of time and more on manageable daily goals. For many Americans, a few pages or a short chapter may be enough to create momentum. In response, ThriftBooks launched the 500 Billion Page Challenge, a nationwide effort encouraging readers to build sustainable reading habits one page at a time.

