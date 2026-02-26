Glamping Market to Surpass USD 7 Billion by 2031 Driven by Strong Demand for Cabins & Pods Holding 44.78% Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the glamping market size is projected to grow from USD 3.81 billion in 2025 to USD 4.22 billion in 2026 and reach USD 7.02 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.72%. Growth is being fueled by higher disposable incomes and increasing demand for nature-focused experiences that still offer premium comfort. Strategic collaborations between established hospitality brands and specialized glamping operators are attracting a broader base of luxury travelers. At the same time, rising investor interest in purpose-built developments and clearer regulatory frameworks in established tourism markets are strengthening confidence, positioning glamping as an independent and premium segment within the wider hospitality industry.

Glamping Market Share by Region



North America continues to command a leading position globally, supported by its expansive public lands, deeply rooted outdoor culture, and well-defined permitting systems. Strategic collaborations between established hotel brands and glamping operators are channeling traditional hotel guests toward luxury outdoor stays. Regulatory clarity in parts of the United States, along with Canada’s eco-certified wilderness lodging and Mexico’s high-end tented resorts, reinforces the region’s strong revenue base and premium positioning. Ongoing investments in purpose-built infrastructure are further solidifying its leadership in the global landscape.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the industry, significantly strengthening its glamping market share. Strong consumer interest in countries like Japan, supportive tourism policies in India that ease approvals for tented stays near heritage and wildlife zones, and the steady rise of domestic travel in China are fueling expansion. Australia’s established eco-tourism circuits and Southeast Asia’s favorable year-round climate further support consistent demand and reduce seasonality challenges. This combination of policy support, climate advantage, and evolving traveler preferences is accelerating new site development across the region.

Glamping Market Growth Drivers

Sustainability Trends Reshaping the Glamping Landscape

Environmental responsibility is increasingly guiding traveler decisions, encouraging glamping operators to embed sustainable practices into their core offerings. Many developments now focus on minimal land disruption, efficient water usage, and renewable energy adoption to satisfy both consumer expectations and evolving regulations. Brands such as Under Canvas have implemented rechargeable power systems and resource-conscious infrastructure across their locations. In Europe, investors are prioritizing projects that combine eco-conscious design with local community involvement, positioning sustainability as a fundamental requirement for long-term growth.

Experience-Driven Travel Elevating Premium Outdoor Stays

A growing number of travelers are choosing glamping for its distinct and memorable appeal, with many couples prioritizing uniqueness when booking special-occasion getaways. Luxury hospitality brands are responding by launching high-end tented resorts that command premium nightly rates, reflecting strong willingness among affluent guests to pay for curated, nature-based experiences. Operators that integrate local culture, design authenticity, and personalized activities are better positioned to capture this value, reinforcing key glamping market trends. Limited inventory and location-specific setups further strengthen pricing power, distinguishing the segment from traditional urban accommodations and solidifying its role within the experience economy.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Glamping Market Report

By Accommodation

Tents

Yurts and Gers

Cabins and Pods

Domes, Bubbles, and Igloos

Boats and Houseboats

Other Concepts

By Age Group



18–32 Years

33–50 Years

51–65 Years

Above 65 Years

By Booking Mode

Direct-to-Site

Travel Agents

Online Booking Platforms

By Application

Family Travel

Couples Getaways

Solo and Digital-Nomad Travel

Wellness and Retreats

Festivals and Corporate Events

Other Applications

By Geography

North America

Canada

United States

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy



BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden)

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Overview – Glamping Industry



Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 4.22 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 7.02 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 10.72% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Accommodation, By Age Group, By Booking Mode, By Application and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Glamping Companies: Covers a comprehensive global overview, detailed market insights, analysis of core segments, available financial highlights, strategic company intelligence, competitive positioning and market share of leading players, product and service portfolios, along with key recent developments shaping the industry.

Under Canvas

Collective Retreats

AutoCamp

Huttopia

Getaway

Hipcamp

Campanyon

The Resort at Paws Up

Baillie Lodges

Wild Coast Tented Lodge

Nayara Tented Camp

Clayoquot Wilderness Resort

Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd.

Tanja Lagoon Camp

Wildman Wilderness Lodge

Aman-i-Khas

Longitude 131

Ecocamp Patagonia

Soneva Fushi

El Cosmico

