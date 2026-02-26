Thermal Spray Coatings Market Volume to Worth 1,970.23 Kilo Tons by 2035

Ottawa, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thermal spray coatings market size was estimated at USD 13.10 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 13.96 billion in 2026 to USD 24.82 billion by 2035 , growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026 to 2035. In terms of volume, the market is projected to grow from 1,118.32 kilo tons in 2026 to 1,970.23 kilo tons by 2035. growing at a CAGR of 6.49% from 2026 to 2035. Asia Pacific dominated the thermal spray coatings market with the largest volume share of 42% in 2025. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The thermal spray coatings market supports modern surface engineering with improved performance and longevity. The industry focuses on materials like ceramics and carbides to protect against corrosion, abrasive wear, and thermal stress, boosting its demand. The expansion is driven by a shift from electroplating to cleaner thermal deposition and digital manufacturing, that enabling its application in aerospace, renewable energy, and medical sectors.

Thermal Spray Coatings Market Report Highlights

The thermal spray coatings market in North America is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 5.02% from 2026 to 2035.

The Europe thermal spray coatings market segment accounted for the major volume share of 22.03% in 2025.

By coating type, the metallic coatings segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest volume share of 39.92% in 2025.

By coating type, the ceramic coatings segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.05% from 2026 to 2035 in terms of volume.

By material type, the nickel and nickel alloys segment led the market with the largest revenue volume share of 28% in 2025.

By process type, the plasma spray segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest volume share of 35% in 2025.

By end-use, the aerospace and defence segment led the market with the largest revenue volume share of 30% in 2025.

Major Applications of Thermal Spray Coatings:

Aerospace Components – Thermal spray coatings are applied to turbine blades, landing gear, and engine parts to improve wear resistance, thermal protection, and corrosion resistance. Automotive Engines and Parts – Engine components, pistons, and brake discs are coated to reduce friction, enhance durability, and improve heat resistance. Power Generation Equipment – Boilers, turbines, and nuclear reactor components receive coatings to protect against high-temperature oxidation and erosion. Oil & Gas Industry – Pipelines, valves, and drilling equipment use thermal spray coatings to resist corrosion, erosion, and harsh chemical exposure. Medical Implants – Orthopedic implants and prosthetics are coated to improve biocompatibility and promote bone integration. Industrial Machinery – Pumps, compressors, and cutting tools are coated to enhance wear resistance and extend service life. Electronics and Semiconductor Equipment – Thermal spray coatings provide thermal management and protection against oxidation for high-performance electronic components. Marine Applications – Ship propellers, hulls, and offshore structures use coatings to prevent corrosion and biofouling in harsh seawater environments. Abrasive and Wear-Resistant Surfaces – Industrial rollers, molds, and dies are coated to resist abrasion, erosion, and surface degradation during manufacturing processes.



What Are Major Trends in the Thermal Spray Coatings Market?

Transition Towards Green Coatings: The industrial shift towards low-emission, renewable energy infrastructure and eco-friendly thermal spray solutions is driving the demand for hard chrome plating and Superior HVOF/HVAF alternatives.

The industrial shift towards low-emission, renewable energy infrastructure and eco-friendly thermal spray solutions is driving the demand for hard chrome plating and Superior HVOF/HVAF alternatives. Advancement in Process: The trend involves utilizing liquid feedstock that enables the formation of nanostructured coatings and hybrid coating systems that offer thermal insulation and high temperature oxidation resistance.

Thermal Spray Coatings Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2026 USD 13.96 Billion / 1118.32 Kilo Tons Revenue forecast in 2035 USD 24.82 Billion / 1,970.23 Kilo Tons Growth rate CAGR of 6.6% from 2026 to 2035 Base year for estimation 2025 Historical data 2018 - 2025 Forecast period 2026 - 2035 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2026 to 2035 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Coating Type , By Material Type, By Process Type, By End-User Industry, By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; Russia; Japan; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; South Africa Key companies profiled Linde plc; Höganäs AB; H.C. Starck Inc.; Castolin Eutectic; Wall Colmonoy Corporation; Powder Alloy Corporation; MTC Industries and Research; Fujimi Incorporated; Oerlikon Metco; Kennametal Stellite; GTV Verschleißschutz GmbH; Flame Spray Inc.; HTS Coatings; Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc.; Bodycote; Chromalloy; Sulzer Ltd.; Hannecard

Thermal Spray Coatings Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising Demand in High-Growth Applications

The demand for thermal barrier coatings for aerospace and defense components, like turbine blades and engine parts. While in healthcare, the demand for biocompatible surfaces in orthopaedic, surgical, and dental implants is fueling the expansion. Additionally surge in semiconductor, energy transition efficacy, and the oil and gas sector is driving the market growth.

Restraints

Shortage of Skilled Labor and Regulatory Compliance Costs

The process required highly technical operators for quality control and scale operations, whereas the market transition towards green solutions and strict emission standards enables high operation and compliance costs that limit the adoption of thermal spray coatings.

Opportunity

Shift Towards E-Mobility and Hydrogen Economy

As the evolution in cold spray technology for EMI shielding in electric vehicles and the shift towards a hydrogen economy are driving the opportunity for specialized thermal spray coatings in pipeline, geothermal equipment and storage tanks.

Technology and AI

The rise of AI and IoT is transforming thermal-spray coatings into a high-precision technology, enabling nanostructured surfaces while maintaining structural integrity and thermal insulation. AI integration optimizes formulations and enhances product efficiency, also supports quality control, and predicts coating performance by applying machine learning algorithms. AI in the automotive industry is restructuring manufacturing operations, from raw material handling to packaging, and reducing operational costs in the market.

Thermal Spray Coatings Market Segmentation Insights

Coating Type Insights

How Did the Metallic Coatings Segment Dominate the Thermal Spray Coatings Market?

The metallic coatings segment is the leading market characterized by structural restoration, offering high-impact toughness and metallurgical compatibility. These coatings provide active galvanic protection, acting as sacrificial shields that neutralize corrosion threats chemically. The modern metallic sprays use amorphous and nanostructured alloys to resist abrasive wear and endure vibration. Its ability to be layered to rebuild precise dimensions making them essential for refurbishing worn high-value components. Additionally, their multifunctionality as thermal conductors and electromagnetic shields ensures metallic coatings remain a versatile solution.

The ceramic coatings segment is expected to grow fastest CAGR during the significant period, defined as a pillar of extreme-environment engineering offering chemical inertness and thermal barriers through low thermal conductivity to protect against melting. Ceramics also provide surface hardness, resisting erosion and wear, and are ideal for chemical and dielectric isolation. The technological innovation in nanostructured ceramics feedstock has improved flexibility during thermal cycling, supporting high-efficiency propulsion and ultra-pure manufacturing.

Thermal Spray Coatings Market Volume and Share, By Coating Type, 2025-2035

By Coating Type Market Volume Share (%), 2025 Market Volume (Kilo Tons)2025 Market Volume (Kilo Tons)2035 CAGR(%) 2026-2035 Market Volume Share (%), 2035 Metallic Coatings 39.92 % 419.21 798.73 7.43 % 40.54 % Ceramic Coatings 30.02 % 315.25 632.84 8.05 % 32.12 % Cermet Coatings 18.01 % 189.13 300.07 5.26 % 15.23 % Composite Coatings 7.03 % 73.82 146.59 7.92 % 7.44 % Others 5.02 % 52.72 92.01 6.38 % 4.67 %

By Material Type Insights

Which Material Type Segment Dominates the Thermal Spray Coatings Market?

The nickel and nickel alloys segment maintains its market dominance due to its ability to resist hot corrosion and oxidation, especially in engine gas-paths and reactors. They form self-healing chromium oxide scales shielding against sulfur and vanadium attacks and serve as reliable bond coats that absorb thermal stresses, maintaining structural integrity during thermal cycling. Additionally, their toughness and ductility support high-value part restoration, enabling longer service intervals and high fuel efficiency in modern turbines.

The titanium and titanium alloys segment offers the fastest growth during the projected period, because of their strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance, making them ideal where weight and durability matter. Their superior biocompatibility promotes bone growth for implants, and resistant to saltwater and acid environments, ensuring longevity in aerospace and marine applications by providing an erosion-resistant shield. The titanium coatings maintain high fatigue strength under vibration, protecting lightweight aerospace and medical components, advancing durable, biologically integrated solutions with physiological inertness.

By Process Insights

How did the Plasma Spray Segment Dominate the Thermal Spray Coatings Market?

The plasma spray segment dominated the market, known for its versatility, capable of depositing materials with very high melting points using an ultra-high-temperature ionized gas stream. It produces dense, pure coatings with strong metallurgical bonds across diverse substrates, essential for thermal barrier coatings in aerospace and power turbines. The technological development of suspension plasma spray enhances layer durability under thermal cycling and provides dielectric insulation and chemically inert coatings crucial for semiconductors, medical implants, and propulsion.

The cold spray segment is set to experience the fastest growth. Its ability to achieve high-performance deposition without melting, using supersonic gas velocities to induce extreme plastic deformation, forming dense metallurgical bonds. The segment is preferred for coating sensitive substrates, depositing high-purity metals without degradation. Cold spray supports the circular economy by enabling the supersonic additive repair of costly aerospace and defense components, maintaining microstructure, and offering exceptional fatigue resistance and thermal conductivity for applications in e-mobility, batteries, and rapid maintenance.

By End-Use Insights

Why did the Aerospace and Defence Segment hold the Largest Share of the Thermal Spray Coatings Market?

The aerospace and defence segment led the market. It acts as a technological catalyst focus on advanced coatings, developing Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) that allow turbines to operate at temperatures above melting points. The segment is pioneering Environmental Barrier Coatings (EBCs) and supersonic cold spray repair for structural restoration of high-value airframe components. Overall, thermal spray coatings enhance fuel efficiency, erosion resistance, and long-term assets for aerodynamic reliability.

The automotive segment is an emerging segment projected to grow at a CAGR between 2026 and 2035, driven by shifts from traditional reinforcement to lightweighting and electrification, using plasma-sprayed cylinder bore coatings to reduce weight and emissions. The implementation of HVOF coatings in automotive improves wear resistance and sustainability in brake discs. As electric vehicles grow, thermal spray provides EMI shielding and thermal management for batteries by promoting the e-mobility mission.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific thermal spray coatings market size was valued at USD 5.50 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 10.40 billion by 2035, exhibiting at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.58% over the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. The Asia Pacific thermal spray coatings volume was estimated at 441.16 kilo tons in 2025 and is projected to reach 910.44 kilo tons by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.38% from 2026 to 2035.

The Asia Pacific dominates the market with high-tech manufacturing and heavy engineering. The region supports semiconductor fabrication, automotive, and aerospace sectors by advancing anti-corrosive and thermal barrier solutions to meet stringent environmental standards. Additionally, the growth is strengthened by its adoption of AI automation to stay cost-competitive in the global supply chain.

China Thermal Spray Coatings Market Trends

China’s market is expanding as industrial sectors like aerospace, automotive, and power generation increasingly adopt surface engineering solutions to improve wear resistance and component lifespan. Rapid growth in manufacturing and infrastructure development is driving demand for advanced coating technologies that enhance performance and reduce maintenance costs.

Why is North America the Fastest-Growing Region in the Thermal Spray Coatings Industry?

North America remains a strategic hub for high-value applications, especially in mission-critical reliability. The region emphasises advanced TBCs and environmentally friendly coatings. North America focuses on regulatory-driven innovation and precision in sectors like semiconductors and medical devices, integrating AI and digital twin technologies for optimal performance and sustainability.

Thermal Spray Coatings Market Volume and Share, By Region, 2025-2035

By Region Market Volume Share (%), 2025 Market Volume (Kilo Tons)2025 Market Volume (Kilo Tons)2035 CAGR(%) 2026-2035 Market Volume Share (%), 2035 North America 26.66 % 279.96 435.22 5.02 % 22.09 % Europe 22.03 % 231.34 436.01 7.30 % 22.13 % Asia Pacific 42.01 % 441.16 910.44 8.38 % 46.21 % South America 5.20 % 54.61 105.21 7.56 % 5.34 % Middle East & Africa 4.10 % 43.05 83.34 7.61 % 4.23 %

Canada Thermal Spray Coatings Market Trends

Canada’s market is on a steady growth path as demand for surface engineering solutions expands. The aerospace, automotive, and energy sectors are key drivers in Canada, fueling demand for durable coatings that enhance wear resistance and extend the life of critical components. Technological advancements in automated and robotic spray systems are improving coating precision, consistency, and operational efficiency across Canadian manufacturing facilities.

Top Companies in the Thermal Spray Coatings Market & Their Offerings:

Tier 1:

Praxair Surface Technologies (Linde AMT) : Supplies a full range of thermal spray powders, including carbides, ceramics, and MCrAlYs, alongside advanced delivery systems like TAFA® arc and HVOF.

: Supplies a full range of thermal spray powders, including carbides, ceramics, and MCrAlYs, alongside advanced delivery systems like TAFA® arc and HVOF. Oerlikon Metco : Offers an extensive portfolio of coating materials and automated systems for processes like Atmospheric Plasma Spray and HVOF to solve complex surface challenges.

: Offers an extensive portfolio of coating materials and automated systems for processes like Atmospheric Plasma Spray and HVOF to solve complex surface challenges. Sulzer Metco : Now a part of Oerlikon Metco, it historically provided comprehensive thermal spray solutions from specialized powders to turnkey coating systems.

: Now a part of Oerlikon Metco, it historically provided comprehensive thermal spray solutions from specialized powders to turnkey coating systems. Kennametal Thermal Spray Materials : Manufactures high-alloy and carbide powders, such as the Stellite™ line, specifically designed for extreme wear, heat, and corrosion resistance.

: Manufactures high-alloy and carbide powders, such as the Stellite™ line, specifically designed for extreme wear, heat, and corrosion resistance. H.C. Starck (Elmet/Mitsubishi) : Specializes in high-quality refractory metal powders, particularly spherical molybdenum and tungsten, used to repair and protect surfaces in harsh environments.

: Specializes in high-quality refractory metal powders, particularly spherical molybdenum and tungsten, used to repair and protect surfaces in harsh environments. Amdry : A specialized product line within Oerlikon Metco focused on high-performance alloys and bond coats for thermal barrier applications in turbomachinery.

: A specialized product line within Oerlikon Metco focused on high-performance alloys and bond coats for thermal barrier applications in turbomachinery. Zircoa : Focuses on high-purity zirconium oxide materials used for thermal barrier coatings that protect components from extreme temperatures.

: Focuses on high-purity zirconium oxide materials used for thermal barrier coatings that protect components from extreme temperatures. Aubert & Duval: Provides specialized steel and alloy substrates that are frequently engineered to receive thermal spray coatings for aerospace and defense applications.

Thermal Spray Coatings Market Top Key Companies:

Linde PLC

Höganäs AB

H.C. Starck Inc.

Castolin Eutectic

Wall Colmonoy Corporation

Powder Alloy Corporation

MTC Industries and Research

Fujimi Incorporated

Oerlikon Metco

Kennametal Stellite

GTV Verschleißschutz GmbH

Flame Spray Inc.

HTS Coatings

Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc.

Bodycote

Chromalloy

Sulzer Ltd

Hannecard

Recent Developments

In December 2025, Linde AMT acquires the Equipment & Parts Division of Kermetico Inc. for the expansion of high-velocity air fuel (HVAF) systems to its thermal spray portfolio. The acquisition focuses on delivering advanced coating technologies to strengthen its market position.

In June 2024, Oerlikon established its Advanced Coating Technology Center in Westbury, NY, combining thermal spray and PVD capabilities to accelerate the development of high-performance coatings for the aerospace and gas turbine industries. The facility focuses on innovative solutions such as environmental barrier coatings for ceramic matrix components, enhancing durability, efficiency, and sustainability. This initiative strengthens collaboration with OEMs and sets new standards for advanced surface technologies.

In January 2024, Flame Spray announced a $2.5 million investment to expand its Fountain Inn, South Carolina, operations, adding advanced thermal spray coating technologies and creating 40 new jobs. The expansion enhances the company’s capability to serve industrial gas turbine and aerospace applications with enhanced coating services.



Thermal Spray Coatings Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Powder Coatings Market

By Coating Type

Metallic Coatings

Ceramic Coatings

Cermet Coatings

Composite Coatings

Others



By Material Type

Nickel & Nickel Alloys

Titanium & Titanium Alloys

Carbides & Tungsten

Aluminum & Aluminum Oxides

Other Alloys & Composites



By Process Type

Plasma Spray

HVOF (High Velocity Oxygen Fuel)

Flame Spray

Cold Spray

Arc Spray



By End-User Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Power Generation & Energy

Oil & Gas

Industrial Machinery

Others

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



