Hopscotch Air Announces it has Engaged Peer to Peer Networks to Deploy its Tier 1 AI Communications Suite

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopscotch Air, Inc, the on demand regional air mobility company, has engaged PTOP Intelligence Labs to deploy PTOP’s BETA test of its Tier-1 suite of AI supported tools for communications.

“We’re looking forward to working with PTOP Intelligence Labs in this next-generation technology, aimed at improving communication with both customers and potential investors,” said Andrew Schmertz, CEO of Hopscotch Go Corporation, the parent company of Hopscotch Air.

Under this agreement, PTOP Intelligence Labs will deploy its proprietary identification and automation code onto the Hopscotch Air website, www.flyhopscotch.com, and configure a multi-layer communications stack designed to streamline and automate a portion of the company’s communications workflows. The Tier-1 service module includes website visitor intelligence, AI analysis tools, and an adaptive sequenced outreach engine, all of which are intended to enhance Hopscotch Air’s ability to engage customers, partners, and stakeholders efficiently and at scale.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Hopscotch Air team and bring our Tier-1 AI communications technology to fund raising efforts,” said Derek McCarthy, President of PTOP Intelligence Labs.

“As a board member of Hopscotch Air and Chairman & CEO of Peer to Peer Network, I see this collaboration as more than a technology deployment — it’s the foundation of a long-term strategic relationship between two growth-focused companies. Hopscotch is redefining regional air mobility, and PTOP Intelligence Labs is building the infrastructure to power intelligent communication at scale. By aligning our platforms, we’re not only enhancing operational efficiency and investor engagement today, we’re creating a framework for sustained innovation and shared value creation well into the future,” concluded Joshua Sodaitis.

About Hopscotch Air

Hopscotch Air is a U.S.-based FAA-certified air taxi service dedicated to transforming regional travel by making private air transportation safe, efficient, and accessible. Founded with a mission to return sanity and simplicity to flying, Hopscotch Air operates technologically advanced aircraft on flexible schedules, allowing customers to choose their destination and fly from general aviation airports that reduce travel time and stress compared to traditional airline travel. With fixed pricing, personalized service, and direct access to hundreds of small and large airports throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and parts of Canada, Hopscotch Air provides an alternative to commercial aviation that emphasizes convenience, choice, and affordability for both business and leisure travelers.

For more information on Hopscotch Air please visit https://www.flyhopscotch.com/

About Peer to Peer Network, Inc. & PTOP Intelligence Labs

Peer to Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP), inventor of the digital business card, also operates PTOP Intelligence Labs, a dedicated AI division focused exclusively on automated investor communications, AI-powered outbound sequencing, and intelligent engagement technologies for public companies. PTOP Intelligence Labs delivers a comprehensive suite of tools, including its proprietary “Intelligence Code,” a single line of code that enables automated communications, investor segmentation, audience identification, and scalable lead-generation capabilities. Together, these technologies help issuers enhance transparency, streamline communication workflows, and meaningfully expand investor engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, the ability of Peer to Peer Network and Hopscotch Air to successfully implement the initiatives described, regulatory developments, capital availability, operational challenges, and other risks identified in filings and disclosures made by the respective companies. Neither Peer to Peer Network nor Hopscotch Air undertakes any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Andrew Schmertz

Hopscotch Air, Inc

andrew@flyhopscotch.com