AUA Announces Updates to the Early Detection of Prostate Cancer Guideline

BALTIMORE, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA), in partnership with the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO), released the 2026 amendment to the Early Detection of Prostate Cancer Guideline.

This Guideline is intended to provide a framework to facilitate clinical decision-making in the implementation of prostate cancer screening and follow-up.

“This amendment reflects our continued commitment to ensuring that patients and clinicians have access to the most current, evidence‑based recommendations for early detection of prostate cancer,” said Guideline Amendment Chair, Dr. Daniel Lin. “As the science evolves, so must our guidance. These updates incorporate the latest data to support more personalized, informed, and effective screening and follow‑up strategies for patients at risk.”

This Guideline has 35 recommendations and serves as a useful reference on prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening, initial and repeat biopsies, and biopsy techniques as it relates to early detection of prostate cancer.

This Guideline amendment includes:

New information on digital rectal examination

New information on 5-alpha reductase inhibitors

Updated text for Statement 7 on personalizing re-screening intervals

New information on the use of MRI prior to initial biopsy

Updated text for Statement 16 on systematic biopsy

Updated text for Statement 17 on the use of biomarkers for risk stratification

Table 6 updates on available biomarker assays

Updated Statement 28 to include repeat biopsy and an upgrade to a Moderate Recommendation, Grade C along with updated supporting text

Upgraded evidence level grade for Statement 35 to Grade B with updated supporting text

Updated information to the Future Directions section on emerging data in MRI and other imaging technologies

“The SUO is proud to partner with the AUA on this important update,” said Dr. Adam Kibel, President of the Society of Urologic Oncology. “These revisions strengthen our shared mission of advancing high‑quality, patient‑centered care by integrating new research, new technologies, and the best available evidence into everyday clinical practice.”

The full Guideline is now available at AUANet.org/EDPCGuideline2026

A summary of the Guideline also appears at:

Lin DW, Carlsson S, Filson CP, et al. Updates to Early Detection of Prostate Cancer: AUA/SUO Guideline (2026).J Urol. 0(0).10.1097/JU.0000000000004995

https://www.auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000004995

