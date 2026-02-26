INVESTOR NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Alerts Snowflake (SNOW) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on April 27, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Snowflake To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Snowflake Inc. (“Snowflake” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNOW) and reminds investors of the April 27, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) product efficiency gains, Iceberg Tables and tiered storage pricing were expected to have a material negative impact on consumption and revenues1 , and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about consumption patterns, revenues, and demand for Snowflake products lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 28, 2024, Snowflake shocked investors when, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release and filed a report with the SEC on Form 8-K that disclosed its financial results for the quarter ended January 31, 2024 and full fiscal year 2024. On that same day, during a conference call with investors and analysts after the disclosure of Snowflake's financial results, Defendant Scarpelli stated that they were forecasting increased revenue headwinds associated with product efficiency gains, tiered storage pricing and the expectation that some of their customers will leverage Iceberg Tables for their storage. On that same day, Snowflake also issued a press release and filed a report with the SEC on Form 8-K that disclosed that effective February 27, 2024, Frank Slootman retired as Chief Executive Officer of Snowflake Inc.

On this news, the price of Snowflake's Class A common stock declined $41.72, or 18.14%, from a closing price of $230.00 per share on February 28, 2024, to close at $188.28 per share on February 29, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Snowflake’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

