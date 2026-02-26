Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market - Global Forecast Report 2026-2032: Ongoing Innovation in Vector Engineering, Biologic Manufacturing, and the Expansion of Point-of-care Capabilities

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2025, the Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market reached a value of USD 3.39 billion, with projections indicating growth to USD 4.48 billion in 2026, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) estimated at 34.33%.

By 2032, the market is forecast to climb to USD 26.79 billion-a trajectory driven by ongoing innovation in vector engineering, biologic manufacturing, and the expansion of point-of-care capabilities.

This growth highlights the sector's momentum and rising complexity in delivering advanced therapies efficiently to market.The Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market is evolving rapidly, shaped by continual advances in biologic science and transformative device technologies. Senior leaders are required to navigate a landscape where innovation, operational efficiency, and regulatory rigor are increasingly interconnected.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Drivers for Cell & Gene Therapy Device Stakeholders

Collaboration among device manufacturers, therapy sponsors, and clinical partners is accelerating, reflecting the need for integrated approaches that address emerging requirements for therapy formulation and safe, effective delivery.

Trends in decentralized healthcare and expanded homecare are shaping device design, with a clear emphasis on user-friendly, portable delivery systems that improve patient access beyond traditional clinical settings.

Integrating digital health features-including telemetry, secure data collection, and remote monitoring-enables richer datasets and greater device transparency, supporting improved clinical oversight and post-market surveillance.

Widespread adoption of single-use systems and advanced microfluidic technologies is replacing legacy multi-use formats, targeting reduced contamination risk and operational efficiency while enabling scalable production models.

Early regulatory engagement is critical, with streamlined pathways necessary to accommodate both device and therapy approval processes, especially as technology innovations reshape product development timelines.

Payers and providers are increasingly prioritizing device solutions that lower operational complexity, simplify training demands, and ensure consistent and reproducible outcomes in therapy delivery.

Scope & Segmentation

Device Types: Autoinjectors, implantable pumps, infusion pumps, microfluidic devices, needle-free injectors, pre-filled syringes, and traditional syringes are engineered to support diverse requirements for both cell and gene therapy delivery. Each type addresses specific demands related to therapy composition, dosage precision, and user experience.

End Users: Hospitals, clinical settings, specialty centers, and homecare environments require customized device solutions focused on ergonomic design, ease of training, and robust support systems for efficient therapy administration.

Product Types: Reusable and single-use devices factor into lifecycle management, sterility, and contamination control. Single-use formats are often preferred for handling high-potency or sensitive biological materials due to reduced risk and operational simplicity.

Therapy Modalities: Devices must demonstrate compatibility with a spectrum of cell therapies, such as CAR-T, dendritic cell, and stem cell modalities, as well as gene therapies-taking into account challenges associated with viral and non-viral vector management.

Distribution Channels: Hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy-including mail-order and e-commerce options-and retail chains impact device packaging requirements, cold-chain logistics, and dispensing processes critical to therapy viability.

Geographic Regions: The Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific exhibit distinct market drivers, influenced by clinical infrastructure, procurement models, local manufacturing capacity, and regional regulatory conditions.

Tariff Impact: Navigating Policy Shifts and Supply Chain Resilience

The introduction of 2025 U.S. tariffs introduced new operational complexities for global device manufacturers, prompting a shift toward increased onshoring, diversification of supplier networks, and the redesign of certain product architectures. Procurement teams adapted by seeking domestic alternatives, focusing on risk mitigation, and enhancing supply chain resilience. These changes created new opportunities for suppliers in tariff-insulated regions while intensifying collaboration with policymakers to clarify compliance and maintain uninterrupted product flow.

Methodology & Data Sources

This analysis consolidates primary insights from interviews with device engineers, regulatory and procurement professionals, and leading therapy developers. Complementary regulatory reviews, usability studies, and scenario-based supply chain testing inform market segmentation, while clinical and product documentation facilitate validation and benchmarking of best practices.

Why This Report Matters

Offers actionable guidance for aligning device development, digital integration, and supply chain resilience, enabling organizations to remain competitive in the Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market.

Equips senior decision-makers to anticipate regulatory changes, adapt to evolving segment expectations, and respond confidently to procurement and investment trends in this rapidly changing sector.

Conclusion

Sustained success requires integrating advanced device engineering, robust regulatory practices, and agile operational strategies. Organizations that anticipate therapy-specific demands and invest in digital and supply chain capabilities will be best positioned for continued growth and clinical impact.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $26.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.3. Research Framework

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Product Type

8.1. Reusable

8.2. Single Use



9. Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Device Type

9.1. Autoinjector

9.2. Implantable Pump

9.3. Infusion Pump

9.4. Microfluidic Device

9.5. Needle-Free Injector

9.6. Pre-Filled Syringe

9.7. Syringe



10. Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Therapy Type

10.1. Cell Therapy

10.1.1. CAR-T Therapy

10.1.2. Dendritic Cell Therapy

10.1.3. Stem Cell Therapy

10.2. Gene Therapy

10.2.1. Non-Viral Vector

10.2.2. Viral Vector



11. Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Hospital Pharmacy

11.2. Online Pharmacy

11.2.1. Mail Order Pharmacy

11.2.2. Traditional Online Pharmacy

11.3. Retail Pharmacy

11.3.1. Chain Pharmacy

11.3.2. Independent Pharmacy



12. Cell & Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market, by End User

12.1. Clinic

12.2. Homecare

12.3. Hospital

12.4. Specialty Center

Competitive Landscape



Market Concentration Analysis, 2025 Concentration Ratio (CR) Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI) Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025 Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025 Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

Amgen Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bluebird bio, Inc.

Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc. by Paragon Biosciences, LLC

Catalent, Inc.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Gerresheimer AG

Helixmith Co., Ltd.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Kite Pharma, Inc. by Gilead

Kolon TissueGene, Inc.

MaxCyte, Inc.

Novartis AG

Orchard Therapeutics

Pfizer, Inc.

Renova Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

uniQure N.V.

Vericel Corporation

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Ypsomed Holding AG

