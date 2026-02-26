Sandman Hotel Group Highlights Ongoing Partnership with AHLA to Strengthen Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandman Hotel Group is proud to highlight its continued partnership with the Alberta Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) through the ‘Not In Our Hotel’ initiative, a program designed to build awareness and strengthen the hospitality industry’s response to human trafficking across Canada. This work builds on Sandman Hotel Group’s ongoing commitment to education and prevention, including broader industry efforts in collaboration with the Hotel Association of Canada (HAC).

Human trafficking is a serious criminal activity that impacts communities nationwide. According to data from Public Safety Canada, 3,996 incidents of human trafficking were reported to police between 2012 and 2022, with 82% occurring in census metropolitan areas. Alarmingly, nearly a quarter of victims (24%) in police reported cases were aged 17 and younger. These realities reinforce the importance of awareness and education within the hospitality industry, where team members are often in a position to recognize potential indicators and respond appropriately.

The Not In Our Hotel program, is tailored specifically to Canada’s hotel industry and includes two 1- hour online training modules. One module is designed for front line employees and focuses on recognizing signs and responding appropriately. The second module was developed for supervisors and managers, addressing a critical gap identified by hotel leaders who may receive and manage reports of suspected trafficking activity. Sandman Hotel Group has integrated this training as part of its broader learning and awareness initiatives across its hotel teams.





“At Sandman Hotel Group, we believe hospitality is about more than providing a place to stay. It is about creating environments where people feel safe and supported,” said Kevin Gilhooly, President & Chief Operating Officer, Sandman Hotel Group & The Sutton Place Hotels. “Partnering with AHLA on the Not In Our Hotel initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to responsible operations, community care, and empowering our teams with the tools they need to make a meaningful difference.”

By continuing to invest in awareness and training, Sandman Hotel Group is strengthening knowledge across all roles and reinforcing a culture of vigilance and care, helping employees respond safely, support victims, and report concerns appropriately.





“By ensuring every hotel employee understands the signs of human trafficking and knows how to respond, we are taking a stand as an industry to say: not in our hotels,” said Tracy Douglas, President & CEO of the Alberta Hotel & Lodging Association.

Through ongoing collaboration with industry partners, Sandman Hotel Group joins leaders across hospitality in demonstrating to key stakeholders, including law enforcement and government partners, that hotels are committed to prevention, early detection, and the safety of their businesses and communities.

For more information about the Not In Our Hotel initiative, visit notinourhotel.ca. If you or someone you know needs help, call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-833-900-1010.

About Sandman Hotel Group

Opening its first property in Smithers in 1967, Sandman Hotel Group was established with the vision of creating a place where everyone could come together to experience an exceptional standard of hospitality.

With 64 hotels spanning across Canada, we remain a growing family-run business that is proudly 100% Canadian-owned and operated. So, whether you find yourself in Victoria, BC or St. John’s, NL - when you choose to stay at a Sandman Hotel, Inn, Suite or premium Signature location, you’ll be greeted with true Canadian hospitality, comfort, style, and affordability.

More information can be found at www.sandmanhotels.com or on social @sandmanhotels

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91569699-f18f-4a78-b2ff-ec9dfbc0b923

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c393bec-2f64-416f-a18a-afb0c4eaf639

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f09aed7-9606-4be9-b067-0339096680a4



