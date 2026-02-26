Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (“Inovio” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INO) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between October 10, 2023 and December 26, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Inovio investors have until April 7, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/inovio-pharmaceuticals-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) manufacturing for Inovio’s CELLECTRA device was deficient; (2) accordingly, Inovio was unlikely to submit the INO-3107 Biologics License Application (“BLA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) by the second half of 2024; (3) Inovio had insufficient information to justify the INO-3107 BLA’s eligibility for FDA accelerated approval or priority review; (4) accordingly, INO-3107’s overall regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On December 29, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") announced it had accepted Inovio's Biologics License Application ("BLA") for INO-3107, a treatment for recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, on a standard review timeline. Inovio filed its BLA under the accelerated approval pathway, but the FDA stated that the Company did not submit adequate information to justify eligibility for accelerated approval. Inovio also announced it does not currently plan to seek approval under the standard review timeline, and will request a meeting with the FDA to discuss how it may still pursue accelerated approval.

On this news, Inovio's stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 24.45%, to close at $1.73 per share on December 29, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising