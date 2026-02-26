Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Stock exchange release

26 February 2026 at 5.45 PM EET

Lassila & Tikanoja’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board submits its proposals for the 2026 Annual General Meeting

Lassila & Tikanoja’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board submits the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 April 2026. The proposals will also be included in the notice of the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Number and Composition of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes the Board of Directors to have five (5) members.

The Nomination Board proposes that all of the current members, Tuija Kalpala, Teemu Kangas-Kärki, Sakari Lassila, Jukka Leinonen and Anna-Maria Tuominen-Reini be re-elected to the Board of Directors. In addition, the Nomination Board proposes that Jukka Leinonen be re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Sakari Lassila as Vice Chairman.

All of the candidates have given their consent to the election. All candidates are independent of the company and its significant shareholders. The term of the members of the Board of Directors will expire at the end of the 2027 Annual General Meeting. Members of the Board of Directors can be found on Lassila & Tikanoja’s website at https://www.lt.fi/en/investors/corporate-governance/board-of-directors.

With regard to the selection procedure for the members of the Board of Directors, the Shareholders’ Nomination Board recommends that shareholders take a position on the proposal as a whole at the General Meeting. This recommendation is based on the fact that at Lassila & Tikanoja Plc, in line with a good Nordic governance model, the Shareholders' Nomination Board is separate from the Board of Directors. The Shareholders’ Nomination Board, in addition to ensuring that individual nominees for membership of the Board of Directors possess the required competences, is also responsible for making sure that the proposed Board of Directors as a whole has the best possible expertise and experience for the company and that the composition of the Board of Directors also meets other requirements of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies.



Remuneration paid to the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors be as follows:

– chairman, EUR 70,000 per year (2025: EUR 70,000);

– vice chairman, EUR 47,000 per year (2025: EUR 47,000);

– members, EUR 35,000 per year (2025: EUR 35,000);

However, if a member of the Board of Directors were to serve as the chairman of the Audit Committee or the Personnel and Sustainability Committee, and not simultaneously serve as the chairman or vice chairman of the Board of Directors, their annual remuneration will be EUR 47,000.

It is proposed that the fees be paid so that 40 per cent of the annual fee is paid in Lassila & Tikanoja’s shares held by the company or, if this is not feasible, shares acquired from the market, and 60 per cent in cash. Notwithstanding the above, the annual fee can be paid fully in cash if, due to legal, tax, or other regulatory restrictions, or for any other reason related to Lassila & Tikanoja or a member of the Board of Directors, the fee cannot be paid in shares.

In addition, it is proposed that the meeting fees remain unchanged: EUR 1,000 per meeting to the chairman, EUR 700 per meeting to the vice chairman and EUR 500 per meeting to the other members of the Board. In accordance with the proposal, meeting fees will also be paid to the chairman and members of committees established by the Board of Directors as follows: chairman EUR 700 and ordinary members EUR 500.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board consists of representatives appointed by the company’s three largest shareholders and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board has consisted of Juhani Lassila as Chairman (first group of shareholders Evald and Hilda Nissi Foundation and Bergholm Heikki), Miikka Maijala (second group of shareholders), Josefin Degerholm (Nordea Funds Ltd) and Jukka Leinonen (Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc). The Nomination Board made the above proposals unanimously.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Hilppa Rautpalo

Senior Vice President, Legal, HR and EHSQ

Additional information:

Hilppa Rautpalo

tel. +358 10 636 2810

Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

