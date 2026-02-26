ClimateTech Connect Announces First 50 Speakers for Return to Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClimateTech Connect (CTC), the premier cross-sector conference uniting technology experts, industry leaders and the public sector announces “First 50” roster of distinguished speakers for the conference returning to Washington, D.C. on April 8-9, 2026 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. The lineup includes Fortune 500 C-suite executives from the insurance and banking sectors, leading scientists, and technology innovators addressing the accelerating intersection of climate risk and technological solutions.
Building on the success of its inaugural year, the conference taps into the expertise of Casey Kempton, President of Personal Lines at Nationwide; Pete Gaynor, Former FEMA Administrator; Dr. Sarah Kapnick, Head of Global Climate Advisory at J.P. Morgan; and Benjamin Strauss, CEO and Chief Scientist at Climate Central, alongside leaders from Munich Re, Gallagher Re, PwC, and others.
"As extreme weather events increase in frequency and severity, all communities and businesses face heightened risks and the protection gap continues to widen," stated Megan Kuczynski, Founder and CEO of ClimateTech Connect. “ClimateTech Connect was created to bring risk bearers together for knowledge exchange, public and private partnerships, and to adopt groundbreaking technologies that advance climate resilience.”
“As climate volatility grows and organizations are increasingly exposed to operational and financial risks, advancing climate resilience through data-driven innovation, cross-sector collaboration, and pragmatic risk management is critical,” said Veronika Torarp, partner and PwC's insurance sustainability leader and CTC speaker. "We are excited to be sponsoring ClimateTech Connect and bring together leaders and innovators to accelerate solutions at the intersection of climate and technology, driving meaningful action that builds climate resilience at scale.”
The full roster of speakers is listed below. Those interested in attending ClimateTech Connect 2026 can sign up at CTC registration.
Climate Tech Connect 2026 First 50 Speakers
Keynotes
- Steve Bowen, Chief Science Officer and Meteorologist, Gallagher Re
- Kelly Hereid, Head of Catastrophe R&D, Corporate Enterprise, Liberty Mutual
- Casey Kempton, President, Personal Lines, Nationwide
- Dr. Sarah Kapnick, Head of Global Climate Advisory, J.P. Morgan
Featured Speakers
- Robert Pick, CIO at Tokio Marine North America, Group Deputy CITO at the Tokio Marine Group
- Veronika Torarp, Insurance Sustainability Leader, PwC
- Roy Wright, President and CEO, Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety
- Raghuveer Vinukollu, Head of Climate Advisory and Insights, Munich Re
- Pete Gaynor, Former FEMA Administrator
- Melissa Hoffer, Climate Chief, Commonwealth of Massachusetts
- Stephane Hallegatte, Chief Economic Advisor, The World Bank
- Brandon Katz, Executive Vice President, Strategy, KatRisk
- Jennifer Hoolehan-Kyung, SVP Business Performance Office, Nationwide
- Daniel Kaniewski, U.S. Public Sector Leader at Marsh McLennan, former Deputy Administrator, FEMA
- Philip Cunningham, Global Wildfire Peril Lead, Gallagher Re
- Derrick Davis, Principal Risk Analyst, PG&E
- Steve Bennett, Head of Climate and Catastrophe, Mercury Insurance
- Dr. Ron Dembo, Founder and CEO, RiskThinking.ai
- Garrett Bradford, Principal and GIS Consultant, Milliman
- Dr. Joy Ippolito, Managing Director, American Family Institute
- Francis Bouchard, Managing Director, Climate, Marsh McLennan
- Angela Grant, Chief Legal Officer, Palomar Holdings, Inc.
- Illya Azaroff, President, American Institute of Architects
- Ruth Foxe, Co-founder, RockRose Risk
- Jared Kosky, Deputy Commissioner, Connecticut Insurance Department
- Edward Boyanoski, Head of Property Underwriting, Munich Re
- Kieran Bhatia, Senior Vice President, Climate and Sustainability, Guy Carpenter
- Mike Gulla, CEO and Co-founder, Adaptive Insurance
- Tom Sabbatelli-Goodyer, Director, Severe Weather, Moody’s
- Steve Weinstein, Founder and CEO, Mangrove Property Insurance
- Jonathan Jackson, CEO, Previsico
- Samuel Broomer, President, Embedded Parametric Embedded Solutions, Norman Max
- Jing Liao, Chairwoman, Solera Foundation, Chief Administrative Officer, Solera
- Brian Bastian, Head of Product, Property Guardian
- Dave Winnaker, Co-founder and Chief Wildfire Officer, Xyloplan
- Lisa Wardlaw, Deputy Global Strategy & Innovation Leader, Property & Casualty, Oliver Wyman
- Denise Garth, Chief Strategy Officer, Majesco
- Rebecca Harned, Principal Research Scientist, UL Research Institutes
- Emilio Figueroa, Head of Insurance, Eventual
- Jacqueline LeGrand, Founder and CEO, Maptycs
- Anil Vasagiri, Senior Vice President, Risk Data Solutions, Swiss Re
- Franklin Manchester, Global Insurance Strategic Advisor, Principal, SAS
- Megan Kuczynski, Founder and CEO, ClimateTech Connect
- Juan Mazzini, Global Head of Celent, Co-founder
- Benjamin Strauss, CEO and Chief Scientist, Climate Central
- Dominique Roudaut, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Dai-ichi Life Holdings
- Andy Neal, Senior Managing Director, Aon, Public Sector, Nat Cat and Climate, former Chief Actuary of NFIP
- Daina Middleton, Independent Board Director, Palomar
- Amy Berry, CEO, Tahoe Fund
- Andrew Canales, Chief Revenue Officer, SkyFiff
About ClimateTech Connect
Launched in 2025 by Founder and CEO Megan Kuczynski, ClimateTech Connect is where thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and industry experts gather to advance climate adaptation and resilience strategies at scale. Taking place over two days in the Washington, D.C.-area each spring, the conference brings together cross-industry voices through masterclasses, keynotes, TED-style talks, tech demonstrations, pitch competition, a vibrant expo, immersive networking lunches, and an opening night cocktail reception.
Interested sponsors or attendees can visit climatetechconnect.io.
