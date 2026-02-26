Alouette bus drivers on strike demanding livable wage in Nipissing-Parry Sound

NIPISSING-PARRY SOUND, Ont., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- School bus drivers at Alouette Bus Lines, members of the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 2020, are on strike after an overwhelming rejection of the employer’s offer and continued refusal to meet the region’s livable wage.

In two separate votes, drivers overwhelmingly rejected the company’s offer – making it clear that the proposal falls short of what workers need and deserve.

Drivers in Nipissing-Parry Sound currently earn $18.11 per hour for the critical responsibility of safely transporting students to and from school. The union is seeking $21.10 per hour in the first year, followed by $1 increases in each of the next two years under a three-year agreement.

“Our members have been loud and clear,” said Stephanie Gunson, President of USW Local 2020. “They are not asking for anything unreasonable. They are asking for $21.10 in the first year – the livable wage for this region – and modest increases thereafter. When the majority of our members rejects both offers, it sends a powerful message that $18.11 per hour is not sustainable.”

Kevon Stewart, Director of USW District 6, emphasized that the dispute is about respect for workers and the value of labour.

“School bus drivers are essential workers. They show up every day to serve their communities, and they deserve compensation that reflects that responsibility. When workers stand together and speak with one voice, the labour movement stands with them. These members are united, and our union is united behind them,” said Stewart.

The union has reached out to the Ontario Minister of Education Paul Calandra as well as the Minister of Labour David Paccini to meet with the parties to assist in resolving this labour dispute. Unfortunately, we have not received any responses from either ministers.

USW staff representative Mike Scott emphasized the impact on recruitment and service stability. “Underpaying drivers harms recruitment and retention and destabilizes school transportation across the region,” said Scott. “Drivers want to be on the road serving students and families. The fastest way to get there is a fair deal that recognizes their value.”

The union is calling on the Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Service Consortium and Alouette Bus Lines to:

Pay a livable wage of $21.10 per hour in the first year of the agreement.

Respect and value the essential work drivers perform.

Strengthen student safety and service reliability by investing in the workers who provide it.





USW Local 2020 remains ready to return to the bargaining table at any time to secure a fair and responsible resolution.

