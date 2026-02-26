Fuel Cards Industry Report 2026-2035: A $1.66 Trillion Market by 2030 with Exxon Mobil, TotalEnergies, Valero, Chevron, and BP Leading

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Cards Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The fuel cards market has witnessed remarkable growth and is poised for further expansion in the coming years. The market size surged from $978.26 billion in 2025 to an expected $1.08 trillion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This impressive growth is driven by increasing fleet fuel cost monitoring, commercial vehicle fleet expansion, the integration of cashless payments, rising fuel price volatility, and early digitalization initiatives in fleet management.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $1.66 trillion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.4%. Key growth factors include the expansion of corporate fleets, demand for real-time fuel analytics, and the adoption of smart cards integrated with electric vehicle (EV) charging payments. Important trends emerging in the forecast period include advancements in digital fuel payment solutions, enhanced expense tracking tools, integration with fleet management systems, fraud detection, and spending controls, as well as multi-service payment capabilities.

The logistics sector is a significant force propelling growth in the fuel card market. The sector's demands to manage finances, track driver spending, and monitor fueling behaviors efficiently align with the capabilities offered by fuel cards. Recent data from the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals highlighted that corporate logistics expenses in the U.S. reached $2.3 trillion in 2023, emphasizing the paramount role logistics plays in this market's expansion.

Leading market players, such as Transflo and Comdata, are spearheading innovation with digital solutions like the 'Transflo Wallet'. This cardless fuel payment solution leverages mobile technology to facilitate secure, user-friendly transactions. In addition, strategic mergers and acquisitions are reshaping the industry's landscape, as demonstrated by DKV Mobility's recent acquisition of Road Solution PRO S.L., bolstering its presence in Spain.

Prominent companies operating in the fuel card market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, Chevron Corporation, BP plc, and many others. Europe, leading the market in 2025, holds substantial opportunities, alongside key regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and South America. Notable countries contributing to market size include the USA, China, Germany, and India.

The fuel card industry encompasses a diverse range of services and products, including fuel purchases, expense tracking, fuel discounts, and customizable purchasing controls. It integrates fuel credit cards, major oil and gas cards, and over-the-road fuel cards, facilitating comprehensive management of fuel expenses across various industries.

The market continues to evolve with a focus on streamlining operations, enhancing cost efficiency, and embracing technological advancements in payment solutions, ensuring its relevance in the global economic landscape.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.08 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.66 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digital Fuel Payment Solutions

Enhanced Expense Tracking Tools

Integration With Fleet Management Systems

Fraud Detection and Spending Controls

Multi Service Payment Capabilities

Companies Featured

Exxon Mobil Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

Chevron Corporation

BP plc

Valero Energy Corporation

Repsol S.A.

Suncor Energy Inc.

Shell plc

U.S. Bancorp

Libya Oil Holdings Ltd.

Puma Energy Holdings Pte Ltd.

FirstRand Limited

Absa Bank Limited

Fleetcor Technologies Inc.

Comdata Inc.

WEX Inc.

First National Bank

Fuel Genie Systems

CSI Voyager Fleet

W. A. G. Payment Solutions plc

Singapore Petroleum Company Limited

Wilhelm Hoyer GmbH & Co. KG

Edenred Essentials

Engen Petroleum Ltd.

Fuelman Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhs6wz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment